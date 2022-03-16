Railway workshop holding exhibition until May 28

By Jonathan Chin / Staff writer, with CNA





The National Railway Museum has opened a special exhibition on the history of the Taiwan Railways Administration’s (TRA) 87-year-old workshop in Taipei, the museum’s preparatory office said in a news release.

The museum — currently under planning — is housed in the Taipei Railway Workshop, a national-level heritage site that once served as an essential facility of Taiwan’s railway system, it said on Tuesday last week.

The exhibition, which runs until May 28 at the museum’s conference room, focuses on the facility’s inner workings and the railway industry’s technological development, it said.

An undated photograph shows a wood mold for producing fire hydrant utility access covers at a special exhibition at the National Railway Museum in Taipei. Photo courtesy of the National Railway Museum’s preparatory office via CNA

Built in 1935 by the Japanese colonial government, the workshop was capable of producing every type of spare part necessary for Taiwan to independently operate railroads and rolling stock, it said.

This capability was remarkable, as the parts utilized in trains and related equipment were often difficult to manufacture as they involved a complicated process, it said.

The workshop overcame the technical challenges by making use of wood molds for sand casting, enabling it to produce railroad components and other items needed by other divisions of the colonial government, it said.

The molds used for producing machine parts and fire hydrant utility access covers — which illustrates the versatility of the workshop — are some of the items on display at the exhibit, which runs until May 28, it said.

A faucet from in the workshop’s bath was recreated by using sand casting and wood mold to show how the process worked, it said.