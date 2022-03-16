The National Railway Museum has opened a special exhibition on the history of the Taiwan Railways Administration’s (TRA) 87-year-old workshop in Taipei, the museum’s preparatory office said in a news release.
The museum — currently under planning — is housed in the Taipei Railway Workshop, a national-level heritage site that once served as an essential facility of Taiwan’s railway system, it said on Tuesday last week.
The exhibition, which runs until May 28 at the museum’s conference room, focuses on the facility’s inner workings and the railway industry’s technological development, it said.
Photo courtesy of the National Railway Museum’s preparatory office via CNA
Built in 1935 by the Japanese colonial government, the workshop was capable of producing every type of spare part necessary for Taiwan to independently operate railroads and rolling stock, it said.
This capability was remarkable, as the parts utilized in trains and related equipment were often difficult to manufacture as they involved a complicated process, it said.
The workshop overcame the technical challenges by making use of wood molds for sand casting, enabling it to produce railroad components and other items needed by other divisions of the colonial government, it said.
The molds used for producing machine parts and fire hydrant utility access covers — which illustrates the versatility of the workshop — are some of the items on display at the exhibit, which runs until May 28, it said.
A faucet from in the workshop’s bath was recreated by using sand casting and wood mold to show how the process worked, it said.
CATEGORIZING COUNTRIES: The herd immunity levels in the US and EU should be considered ‘high’ based on vaccinations and previous infections, a professor said Taiwan should reopen its borders in three phases, in the first phase allowing people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 from countries with high levels of herd immunity to enter without having to quarantine, National Taiwan University College of Public Health professor Tony Chen (陳秀熙) said yesterday. Starting in May, Taiwan should adopt a new approach to border openings and mainly consider the herd immunity of travelers’ countries of departure, Chen said. It should categorize countries’ herd immunity levels as “high,” “medium” or “low,” and let people from high-levels countries come in first, Chen said. Herd immunity levels could be estimated using epidemiologic
US political scientist Francis Fukuyama said that he hopes Taiwanese realize the importance of preparing for war and reintroduce military conscription. “Let’s not be prematurely defeatist,” Fukuyama said to Taiwan in an article published on the American Purpose Web site on Thursday in which he analyzed the war between Russia and Ukraine. He said he believed the Ukraine war “to this point has been a good lesson for China,” as China, just like Russia has shown in the war, has not had any combat experience in the past decade, despite seemingly building up high-tech military forces. China also lacks experience in managing complex
INSPECTIONS ALLOWED: The announcement came after four pilots won a lawsuit against their employers, which prohibited them being quarantined at home The Civil Aeronautics Administration (CAA) is to propose changes to quarantine measures for long-haul flight cabin crew members today, after the current measures were found to be difficult to enforce. Long-haul flight crew members must quarantine for five days in a designated hotel or at home, if they live in a one-person household, and manage their health for another five days. Airlines are required to dispatch personnel to inspect whether crew members follow home quarantine rules, including watching short-haul flight cabin crew members take rapid tests for COVID-19 through videoconferencing. The most recent rule update took effect on Monday last week. Previously,
INCENTIVE: The city is holding a cash lottery prize to encourage young couples to marry, but it knows it is not enough to convince them to tie the knot, the mayor said About one-third of Taipei residents aged 40 or older are single, Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) said yesterday as he promoted the city government’s cash lottery program to encourage city residents to get married. Speaking at a lottery prize award ceremony at Taipei City Hall on White Day yesterday, Ko said he wishes all lovers get married and live happily ever after. White Day is a Japanese observance related to Valentine’s Day. In 2020, the number of births dropped below the number of deaths in Taiwan, and the populations of Taipei and Taiwan are both declining, so the low birthrate is an important