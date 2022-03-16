With the deadline for registration of factories built on agricultural land approaching, two Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) lawmakers yesterday said that the government should provide guarantees that such factories would have a place to move to and would be able to continue operating after registration.
An amendment to the Factory Management Act (工廠管理輔導法) was promulgated on March 20, 2020, which mandates that all factories built on land intended for agricultural use must register with the government before Saturday.
In Changhua County alone at the end of last month, there were still 3,000 to 4,000 factories that had yet to register, DPP Legislator Chen Hsiu-pao (陳秀寶) said.
Nationwide, there were still 12,000 factories that needed to register, she added.
Many factory owners are afraid that it could be a government trick or that the government is not sincere it in its claims that it wishes to help them, Chen said.
Many are also wary of entrusting intermediary agencies to handle the paperwork for them for fear of being cheated, she added.
The government should review a severe shortage of industrial-use land in Changhua County, DPP Legislator Huang Shiou-fang (黃秀芳) said, adding that the government should offer guarantees that factories that register would have places to relocate to should it be required.
Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花) said that the cut-off date, which falls on a weekend, would be automatically postponed to Monday.
Factory owners do not need to process the paperwork through intermediaries, as they can file the paperwork with the local government first, Wang said, adding that the local government would then review whether the paperwork is up to date.
If factory owners are worried because they have rented the land to others, they need not be concerned as they can still apply with a valid lease agreement, Wang said.
Applying for oversight would not confer legitimacy on the factories, but the application would give them some protection, as well as time to start the process to make them compliant with environmental and fire safety laws, she said.
It is not the government’s intent to make the lives of factory owners difficult, Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) said yesterday.
Reports that registering factories are akin to “turning oneself in” is absurd, as factory owners are not criminals, he said.
Su urged factory owners to comply with the policy to allow the government to determine how many factories are in operation, which would help reduce pollution and better serve the nation.
CATEGORIZING COUNTRIES: The herd immunity levels in the US and EU should be considered ‘high’ based on vaccinations and previous infections, a professor said Taiwan should reopen its borders in three phases, in the first phase allowing people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 from countries with high levels of herd immunity to enter without having to quarantine, National Taiwan University College of Public Health professor Tony Chen (陳秀熙) said yesterday. Starting in May, Taiwan should adopt a new approach to border openings and mainly consider the herd immunity of travelers’ countries of departure, Chen said. It should categorize countries’ herd immunity levels as “high,” “medium” or “low,” and let people from high-levels countries come in first, Chen said. Herd immunity levels could be estimated using epidemiologic
US political scientist Francis Fukuyama said that he hopes Taiwanese realize the importance of preparing for war and reintroduce military conscription. “Let’s not be prematurely defeatist,” Fukuyama said to Taiwan in an article published on the American Purpose Web site on Thursday in which he analyzed the war between Russia and Ukraine. He said he believed the Ukraine war “to this point has been a good lesson for China,” as China, just like Russia has shown in the war, has not had any combat experience in the past decade, despite seemingly building up high-tech military forces. China also lacks experience in managing complex
INSPECTIONS ALLOWED: The announcement came after four pilots won a lawsuit against their employers, which prohibited them being quarantined at home The Civil Aeronautics Administration (CAA) is to propose changes to quarantine measures for long-haul flight cabin crew members today, after the current measures were found to be difficult to enforce. Long-haul flight crew members must quarantine for five days in a designated hotel or at home, if they live in a one-person household, and manage their health for another five days. Airlines are required to dispatch personnel to inspect whether crew members follow home quarantine rules, including watching short-haul flight cabin crew members take rapid tests for COVID-19 through videoconferencing. The most recent rule update took effect on Monday last week. Previously,
INCENTIVE: The city is holding a cash lottery prize to encourage young couples to marry, but it knows it is not enough to convince them to tie the knot, the mayor said About one-third of Taipei residents aged 40 or older are single, Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) said yesterday as he promoted the city government’s cash lottery program to encourage city residents to get married. Speaking at a lottery prize award ceremony at Taipei City Hall on White Day yesterday, Ko said he wishes all lovers get married and live happily ever after. White Day is a Japanese observance related to Valentine’s Day. In 2020, the number of births dropped below the number of deaths in Taiwan, and the populations of Taipei and Taiwan are both declining, so the low birthrate is an important