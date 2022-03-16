Factory registration rule raises concern: legislators

By Lin Liang-sheng and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer





With the deadline for registration of factories built on agricultural land approaching, two Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) lawmakers yesterday said that the government should provide guarantees that such factories would have a place to move to and would be able to continue operating after registration.

An amendment to the Factory Management Act (工廠管理輔導法) was promulgated on March 20, 2020, which mandates that all factories built on land intended for agricultural use must register with the government before Saturday.

In Changhua County alone at the end of last month, there were still 3,000 to 4,000 factories that had yet to register, DPP Legislator Chen Hsiu-pao (陳秀寶) said.

Nationwide, there were still 12,000 factories that needed to register, she added.

Many factory owners are afraid that it could be a government trick or that the government is not sincere it in its claims that it wishes to help them, Chen said.

Many are also wary of entrusting intermediary agencies to handle the paperwork for them for fear of being cheated, she added.

The government should review a severe shortage of industrial-use land in Changhua County, DPP Legislator Huang Shiou-fang (黃秀芳) said, adding that the government should offer guarantees that factories that register would have places to relocate to should it be required.

Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花) said that the cut-off date, which falls on a weekend, would be automatically postponed to Monday.

Factory owners do not need to process the paperwork through intermediaries, as they can file the paperwork with the local government first, Wang said, adding that the local government would then review whether the paperwork is up to date.

If factory owners are worried because they have rented the land to others, they need not be concerned as they can still apply with a valid lease agreement, Wang said.

Applying for oversight would not confer legitimacy on the factories, but the application would give them some protection, as well as time to start the process to make them compliant with environmental and fire safety laws, she said.

It is not the government’s intent to make the lives of factory owners difficult, Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) said yesterday.

Reports that registering factories are akin to “turning oneself in” is absurd, as factory owners are not criminals, he said.

Su urged factory owners to comply with the policy to allow the government to determine how many factories are in operation, which would help reduce pollution and better serve the nation.