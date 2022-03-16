The Executive Yuan is to postpone the reorganization of the Ministry of Science and Technology (MOST) into a national science council, which was originally scheduled to launch at the end of this month, a Cabinet official said yesterday.
The council was expected to be the first of the new governmental agencies to be created under the Act for Adjustment of Functions and Organizations of the Executive Yuan (行政院功能業務與組織調整條例), which lawmakers passed in December last year.
The Cabinet has delayed MOST’s reorganization due to complications in personnel appointments stemming from an ongoing effort to create a digital development ministry, an official familiar with the matter said on condition of anonymity.
The appointments for the digital development ministry and the national science council are interlinked and delays in one affect the progress of the other, they said.
Although Minister Without Portfolio Audrey Tang (唐鳳) is widely considered to be the Cabinet’s favored pick for digital development minister, no decision has been made and none is likely to be made before June, they said.
Minister Without Portfolio Kuo Yau-hwang (郭耀煌) has garnered significant support in his bid to become the digital development minister, but is likely to be offered another post, they said.
A lot of work still needs to be done before the digital development ministry can be activated, especially with regard to personnel transfers and project handoffs, they added.
The Cabinet has not made a decision with regard to the nomination for national science council minister, which would be a minister without portfolio post, they said.
The national science council is envisioned to play a significant role in the entire supply chain of Taiwan’s technology sector instead of wielding influence only upstream, which had been a weakness of the MOST, they said.
The council would coordinate with other ministries and agencies to increase the efficiency of government programs, they said.
CATEGORIZING COUNTRIES: The herd immunity levels in the US and EU should be considered ‘high’ based on vaccinations and previous infections, a professor said Taiwan should reopen its borders in three phases, in the first phase allowing people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 from countries with high levels of herd immunity to enter without having to quarantine, National Taiwan University College of Public Health professor Tony Chen (陳秀熙) said yesterday. Starting in May, Taiwan should adopt a new approach to border openings and mainly consider the herd immunity of travelers’ countries of departure, Chen said. It should categorize countries’ herd immunity levels as “high,” “medium” or “low,” and let people from high-levels countries come in first, Chen said. Herd immunity levels could be estimated using epidemiologic
US political scientist Francis Fukuyama said that he hopes Taiwanese realize the importance of preparing for war and reintroduce military conscription. “Let’s not be prematurely defeatist,” Fukuyama said to Taiwan in an article published on the American Purpose Web site on Thursday in which he analyzed the war between Russia and Ukraine. He said he believed the Ukraine war “to this point has been a good lesson for China,” as China, just like Russia has shown in the war, has not had any combat experience in the past decade, despite seemingly building up high-tech military forces. China also lacks experience in managing complex
INSPECTIONS ALLOWED: The announcement came after four pilots won a lawsuit against their employers, which prohibited them being quarantined at home The Civil Aeronautics Administration (CAA) is to propose changes to quarantine measures for long-haul flight cabin crew members today, after the current measures were found to be difficult to enforce. Long-haul flight crew members must quarantine for five days in a designated hotel or at home, if they live in a one-person household, and manage their health for another five days. Airlines are required to dispatch personnel to inspect whether crew members follow home quarantine rules, including watching short-haul flight cabin crew members take rapid tests for COVID-19 through videoconferencing. The most recent rule update took effect on Monday last week. Previously,
INCENTIVE: The city is holding a cash lottery prize to encourage young couples to marry, but it knows it is not enough to convince them to tie the knot, the mayor said About one-third of Taipei residents aged 40 or older are single, Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) said yesterday as he promoted the city government’s cash lottery program to encourage city residents to get married. Speaking at a lottery prize award ceremony at Taipei City Hall on White Day yesterday, Ko said he wishes all lovers get married and live happily ever after. White Day is a Japanese observance related to Valentine’s Day. In 2020, the number of births dropped below the number of deaths in Taiwan, and the populations of Taipei and Taiwan are both declining, so the low birthrate is an important