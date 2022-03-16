A Panama-registered freighter that ran aground in Penghu County last year should be removed by the middle of May, if the weather allows, the Maritime and Port Bureau said yesterday.
On Oct. 17 last year, the Fortune lost power and ran aground near Penghu County’s Jibei Islet (吉貝).
All 14 crew members aboard were rescued by the coast guard.
Photo courtesy of Penghu County Government’s Tourism Department
Since then, the bureau has had 17 meetings with the Ocean Conservation Administration, Coast Guard Administration and Penghu County Government officials to discuss ways to remove the vessel.
Although extraction of the Fortune’s fuel was completed on Nov. 6 last year, a strong northeast monsoon made it difficult to remove the ship, the bureau said, adding that a contractor was recruited earlier this month through a public tender to tow it.
“We have asked the contractor to remove the vessel by the middle of May if the weather permits and the removal must be done in a way that minimizes damage to the marine environment,” it said.
Bureau director-general Yeh Hsieh-lung (葉協隆) met with residents of Jibei to speak about issues related to the removal operations.
“The islet has a rich cultural heritage and is known for its stone weir and coral reefs,” Yeh said. “It is also a summer tourist destination.”
“We will make sure that the impact on the environment is minimal when the contractor removes the ship,” he said.
In other news, the Ministry of Transportation and Communications is reviewing Chunghwa Post’s plan to use drones to deliver packages in Hsinchu County’s Jianshi Township (尖石).
“We are reviewing the flight routes and items to be delivered by drones,” Department of Aviation and Navigation Director-General Ho Shu-ping (何淑萍) said.
Agencies have begun using drones to inspect bridges and help with disaster prevention work, Ho said, adding that it has collaborated with the Ministry of Health and Welfare to deliver serum in Alishan via drones.
