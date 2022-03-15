Taiping police crack down on noise, speeding

SPOT-CHECKS: Police in Taichung’s Taiping District said that checks for noise disturbances, speeding and drunk driving would continue to be conducted

By Chen Chien-chih and Liu Tzu-hsuan / Staff reporter, with staff writer





Police in Taichung’s Taiping District (太平) are clamping down on modified vehicles and speeding in the mountainous area of Toubian as they seek to keep visitors safe and prevent local residents from being disturbed.

The police operation has been carried out after a series of events celebrating the loquat festival in the district were launched around Toubian, which is famous for the fruit.

Changlong Road, a popular site for motorcycle enthusiasts, traverses the area, attracting many bikers and visitors to the area.

Police in Taichung’s Taiping District yesterday conduct an acoustic test of a motorcycle’s exhaust as part of a clampdown on noise pollution from modified vehicles in the area. Photo: Chen Chien-chih, Taipei Times

Traffic, which was already busy due to the road’s popularity, has significantly increased during the loquat season, the Taiping Precinct said, adding that it deployed more than 10 police officers last weekend to set up checkpoints, as well as combining efforts with the Department of Environmental Protection and the Motor Vehicle Office.

Spot-checks found that 15 motorcycles, up to 55 percent of the vehicles that stopped at the site, contravened the Noise Control Act (噪音管制法) and related regulations.

Offenders face a fine of up to NT$3,600 and are subject to a Motor Vehicle Office inspection.

Accidents on the roadway mainly result from speeding, crossing the double yellow line and following too closely, police said, citing statistics.

Spot-checks for noise disturbances, speeding and drunk driving would continue to be conducted intermittently, the police added.