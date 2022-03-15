Police in Taichung’s Taiping District (太平) are clamping down on modified vehicles and speeding in the mountainous area of Toubian as they seek to keep visitors safe and prevent local residents from being disturbed.
The police operation has been carried out after a series of events celebrating the loquat festival in the district were launched around Toubian, which is famous for the fruit.
Changlong Road, a popular site for motorcycle enthusiasts, traverses the area, attracting many bikers and visitors to the area.
Photo: Chen Chien-chih, Taipei Times
Traffic, which was already busy due to the road’s popularity, has significantly increased during the loquat season, the Taiping Precinct said, adding that it deployed more than 10 police officers last weekend to set up checkpoints, as well as combining efforts with the Department of Environmental Protection and the Motor Vehicle Office.
Spot-checks found that 15 motorcycles, up to 55 percent of the vehicles that stopped at the site, contravened the Noise Control Act (噪音管制法) and related regulations.
Offenders face a fine of up to NT$3,600 and are subject to a Motor Vehicle Office inspection.
Accidents on the roadway mainly result from speeding, crossing the double yellow line and following too closely, police said, citing statistics.
Spot-checks for noise disturbances, speeding and drunk driving would continue to be conducted intermittently, the police added.
Unmarried partners from other countries would in principle be allowed to enter Taiwan before foreign tourists, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday, but added that discussions about when and how to further ease border restrictions are ongoing. At an afternoon news conference, Centers for Disease Control Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), the CECC’s spokesman, reiterated that under current regulations, foreign spouses of Taiwanese are allowed to enter the country. Those who can supply proof of their marriage overseas can apply to the Bureau of Consular Affairs for an entry permit, he said. Unmarried partners might be granted permission to enter under
CATEGORIZING COUNTRIES: The herd immunity levels in the US and EU should be considered ‘high’ based on vaccinations and previous infections, a professor said Taiwan should reopen its borders in three phases, in the first phase allowing people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 from countries with high levels of herd immunity to enter without having to quarantine, National Taiwan University College of Public Health professor Tony Chen (陳秀熙) said yesterday. Starting in May, Taiwan should adopt a new approach to border openings and mainly consider the herd immunity of travelers’ countries of departure, Chen said. It should categorize countries’ herd immunity levels as “high,” “medium” or “low,” and let people from high-levels countries come in first, Chen said. Herd immunity levels could be estimated using epidemiologic
US political scientist Francis Fukuyama said that he hopes Taiwanese realize the importance of preparing for war and reintroduce military conscription. “Let’s not be prematurely defeatist,” Fukuyama said to Taiwan in an article published on the American Purpose Web site on Thursday in which he analyzed the war between Russia and Ukraine. He said he believed the Ukraine war “to this point has been a good lesson for China,” as China, just like Russia has shown in the war, has not had any combat experience in the past decade, despite seemingly building up high-tech military forces. China also lacks experience in managing complex
The US Department of Defense on Monday said that it has no plans to send F-16 jets scheduled for delivery to Taiwan to Poland instead, calling speculation raised by a US media report “not accurate.” The comments by Pentagon spokesman John Kirby followed a report in the New York Times on Sunday, which said that the administration of US President Joe Biden was exploring ways to supply Polish Soviet-made fighter jets to Ukraine to aid in its war against Russia, as Ukrainian pilots are more familiar with Russian-made jets. One option was to send US-made F-16s to Poland as replacements, the report