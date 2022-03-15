CECC reports two new local cases, no deaths

ROOM TO IMPROVE: Taiwan’s first-dose vaccination rate has reached 83.19%, the second-dose vaccination rate has reached 77.62% and the booster rate 46.63%

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter





The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported 75 new COVID-19 cases — two domestically transmitted and 73 from abroad — but no new deaths from the disease.

One of the new domestic cases, a Taoyuan resident in his 30s who received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, is connected to a cluster involving a family in Taipei and New Taipei City, bringing the number of cases in the cluster to six, said Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center.

The source of the cluster remains unknown, he said.

A medical worker prepares to administer a COVID-19 vaccination to Premier Su Tseng-chang yesterday at National Taiwan University Hospital. Photo courtesy of the Executive Yuan via CNA

The other domestic case, whose source of infection is also unknown, is a Keelung resident who works as a sales clerk in Taipei’s Wufenpu (五分埔) market area, Chen said.

She took a COVID-19 test after developing a sore throat, runny nose, cough and fever on Sunday, he said, adding that she had received one vaccine dose.

Thirty-five of the 73 imported cases were inbound travelers who tested positive at the airport upon arrival on Sunday, Chen said.

While the number of imported cases from the Americas and European countries is falling, the number from Southeast and South Asian countries is increasing, he said.

Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Deputy Director-General Philip Lo (羅一鈞), deputy head of the CECC’s medical response division, said that there are still three local COVID-19 transmission chains with unclear infection sources that are being monitored.

Genome sequencing results showed that cases in the family cluster in greater Taipei were infected with the same strain of the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 as a previous airport cluster, but the link between the clusters remains unknown, Lo said, adding that the cluster would be monitored until Wednesday next week.

The new case in Keelung and a cluster involving a preschool in Taoyuan would be monitored until Friday, he said.

Two cases in a cluster involving a hospital in Tainan were found to be infected with the same strain as a cluster involving an interior designer in New Taipei City and a religious gathering in Taipei, he added.

Since the Lunar New Year holiday, the number of arrivals infected with the sub-lineage BA.2 of the Omicron variant has significantly increased, surpassing the number of cases infected with the original BA.1 strain, so the BA.2 strain might eventually become the dominant variant circulating globally, Lo said.

As of Sunday, Taiwan’s first-dose vaccination rate reached 83.19 percent, the second-dose vaccination rate reached 77.62 percent and the booster dose rate reached 46.63 percent, Chen said.

CDC Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), who is the CECC’s spokesperson, said that the latest list of walk-in vaccination clinics nationwide has been posted on the CDC’s Web site (www.cdc.gov.tw) and can be accessed by clicking on the “COVID-19 vaccination information” banner on the home page.