The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported five local COVID-19 cases — four in Tainan and one in Taipei.
Centers for Disease Control Deputy Director-General Philip Lo (羅一鈞), deputy head of the CECC’s medical response division, said the Taipei case lives in the same household as his younger sister, who was on Saturday confirmed to have the virus.
The Taipei cases were linked to a family cluster in Taipei and New Taipei City, Lo said, adding that their antibody test results suggested that they contracted the disease earlier.
Photo courtesy of the Central Epidemic Command Center
The cluster would be monitored until at least Tuesday next week, including contact tracing for the two new cases, he said.
The new Tainan cases were all linked to a tour group cluster that also involves a local hospital, which one of the new cases visited at the same time as one of the earlier cluster cases, Lo said.
Two other new Tainan cases — who were detected after one of them began to experience symptoms on Wednesday and subsequently tested positive in an at-home rapid test that was later confirmed at a separate hospital — also had links to the first hospital, he said.
A family member of one of them is a previously reported case who visited the first hospital at the same time as another case, he added. The fourth new Tainan case is a colleague of another previously reported case, he said.
“All five local cases did not test positive during isolation, but in expanded testing,” Lo said. “Therefore, they posed infection risk to the local community.”
The Tainan cluster would also be monitored until at least Tuesday next week, Lo said, urging people who are concerned about being infected after visiting sites that confirmed cases had also visited to ask their local health departments for free at-home rapid test kits.
Taiwan yesterday also reported 63 imported cases, Lo said.
CECC data showed that 35 of them tested positive upon arrival on Saturday, when 908 travelers arrived on 20 flights, resulting in a test positivity rate of 3.85 percent.
