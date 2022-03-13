President declares NT$55.64 million in bank savings

Staff writer, with CNA





President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) reported bank savings of NT$55.64 million (US$1.96 million) in November last year, a NT$2.80 million increase from a year earlier, the Control Yuan said in its Clean Politics Report released on Wednesday.

Tsai also declared seven plots of inherited land in Taipei and New Taipei City, and one inherited home in Taipei, in addition to the two plots she declared in 2020, the report said.

In her previous declaration, she listed a building in Taipei and another in New Taipei City, as well as four plots of land in the Taipei and New Taipei City area, all of which she said were held in a trust.

A soldier salutes President Tsai Ing-wen, right, during an inspection of reservists training at a military base in Taoyuan yesterday. Photo: Sam Yeh, AFP

Tsai reported that she and her siblings inherited nine plots of land and a house from their mother, who passed away in March 2018.

The president’s other private assets include stocks, gold and jewelry, which are registered in her mother’s name, as the asset distribution and inheritance process has not yet been completed, the declaration showed.

Tsai added that as of Nov. 1, there was NT$111.029 million remaining from the NT$245.1 million she and Vice President William Lai (賴清德) received as an election subsidy, an amount based on the number of votes they received in the 2020 presidential election.

The account is managed by a lawyer, and a portion of the funds was used for election-related expenses, while the rest was donated to Tsai’s Thinking Taiwan Foundation and other charities, the declaration said.

Tsai has NT$4.13 million worth of securities, a NT$1.1 million stake in Dongdao Corp, and a plot of land that she leased to Dongdao for NT$90,000 per month, all of which were listed on her 2020 declaration, the report said.

Lai declared that he and his wife, Wu Mei-ju (吳玫如), sold their home in Tainan’s West Central District (中西區) in January last year, and bought a new property in the city’s Anping District (安平) in March last year, the report showed.

Lai also declared ownership of a car, it added.

He reported savings of NT$1.52 million as of November last year, down by NT$4.92 million from a year earlier, and an outstanding mortgage of NT$16.81 million, the report showed.

Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) and his wife, Chan Hsiu-ling (詹秀齡), declared five plots of land and one home, in addition to five other plots of land and three homes held in a trust that were listed in his 2020 declaration, the report showed.

They also declared joint savings of NT$15.44 million, a decrease of NT$10.86 million from the previous year, it said.

The Clean Politics Report is published regularly, listing assets declared by lawmakers and high-ranking government officials.