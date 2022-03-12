Taitung bookstore reinvents itself as mental health hub

By Kayleigh Madjar / Staff writer, with CNA





A bookstore in Taitung City has reinvented itself as a hub for arts, culture and — in a new take on community service — as a center for mental health counseling and companionship.

As online sellers drive brick-and-mortar shops out of business, San Sheng Tang (三省堂書局) on Taitung’s Gengsheng Road almost joined their ranks after 30 years in business.

However, the bookstore has turned itself around through a novel collaboration with the Taitung County Friends of Rehabilitation Association.

People attend an event at San Sheng Tang bookstore in Taitung City on Saturday last week. Photo: CNA

It is now the first bookstore in the nation to offer counseling and mental health support services, catering to nearly 2,000 people with mental health conditions and their families in Taitung County.

Association director-general Chu Fang-hsien (朱芳嫻) said that the group has long offered these services, but through its collaboration with San Sheng Tang, it can now provide counseling and educational events in a more comfortable environment.

People who visit the “From the Heart Service Center” can freely read, learn and create, all in the comfortable environment of a bookstore, she said.

In addition, visitors can receive answers to their own or their family members’ questions, and receive comfort and support for their mental and physical ailments, she added.

With this goal in mind, association members and their families created the space in the hopes of ensuring that others never have to suffer due to a lack of knowledge or someone to answer their questions, Chu said.

Lin Chih-yuan (林知遠), a psychiatrist at a branch of Taipei Veterans General Hospital in Taitung’s Yuli Township (玉里), said that this type of direct community service could ease hesitancy around discussing mental health.

The handicrafts created by people at the bookstore could also enable them to interact more with the community and connect them to employment opportunities, Lin added.