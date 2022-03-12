The Chungshan Institute of Science and Technology is to test-fire some of its missile systems from a military base in the south later this month, it said in a notice issued on Wednesday last week.
The tests are to be conducted on March 28 and 29 at the Jioupeng military base in Pingtung County, the institute said, but declined to provide further details.
The institute did not specify what type of missiles would be tested, but it warned aircraft and ships of a danger zone radius of up to 17 nautical miles (31.5km) and an “unlimited” maximum projectile altitude.
Photo: Tsai Tsung-hsien , Taipei Times
Defense experts said the “unlimited” projectile altitude warning implies that the institute might be testing its long-range indigenous missiles.
Earlier this week, the Ministry of National Defense said in a written report to the legislature that the institute would soon complete a project to upgrade and expand its missile manufacturing facilities, which would significantly increase its production capability.
Over the past three years, NT$7 billion (US$246.5 million) has been spent on the project, which is aimed at upgrading 80 facilities for missile development and production by the institute, a corporation that was established by the government for military research and development, the report said.
The upgrading of 50 of the facilities has been completed, and the others would be finished by June, the ministry said in the report.
Completion of work on all 80 facilities would boost the institute’s production of the indigenous Tien Kung (Sky Bow), Tien Chien (Sky Sword) and Hsiung Feng (Brave Wind) missiles, the report said.
The institute currently produces 20 Hsiung Feng III supersonic anti-ship missiles per year, 40 Tien Chien II ship-launched/land-based missiles and 48 Tien Kung III surface-to-air missile systems, the ministry said.
The upgraded facilities would boost annual production to 150 Tien Chien II missiles, 96 Tien Kung III and 70 Hsiung Feng III, a model that reportedly has a maximum range of 400km and capability to strike China, the ministry said.
