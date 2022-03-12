Communication system update deal finalized

Staff writer, with CNA





The government has signed an agreement with the US to finalize the purchase of a NT$6.99 billion (US$246.1 million) military communication system that would update a system in use in Taiwan for nearly two decades.

Although the deal was finalized on Feb. 17, it was not made public until it was posted on the Web site of the Government e-Procurement System on Wednesday.

The government system revealed few details about the purchase, other than it was for a “Field Information Communications System” that is to be delivered over the next three years, and be managed by the Ministry of National Defense Information, Communications and Electronic Force Command.

When the US Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) first announced the possible sale in December 2020, it said it would include 154 communications nodes with S-788 Type III shelter, 24 communication relays with S-788 Type III shelter and eight network management systems with S-788 Type III shelter.

It would also include the relevant equipment, training and support, the DSCA said.

That package was valued at US$280 million at the time of the DSCA announcement, and it was unclear if the items to be purchased or their prices have been adjusted since then.

It was also not known why it took 14 months to finalize the purchase, although it can take time to find contractors to manufacture the items proposed or negotiate adjustments to the original proposal.

Institute for National Defense and Security Research analyst Shu Hsiao-huang (舒孝煌) said that while Taiwan has in the past focused on the purchase of weapons, communications have become an important part of modern warfare.

It is therefore important for the army, in particular, to establish a comprehensive network of communication nodes, he said, adding that communications in the air force and navy are generally not as heavily affected by topography and infrastructure.

The new system would also help the military reduce its reliance on civilian communication networks during wartime, he said.

A military source recently said that the new system could help Taiwan’s armed forces when on disaster relief missions.