The government has signed an agreement with the US to finalize the purchase of a NT$6.99 billion (US$246.1 million) military communication system that would update a system in use in Taiwan for nearly two decades.
Although the deal was finalized on Feb. 17, it was not made public until it was posted on the Web site of the Government e-Procurement System on Wednesday.
The government system revealed few details about the purchase, other than it was for a “Field Information Communications System” that is to be delivered over the next three years, and be managed by the Ministry of National Defense Information, Communications and Electronic Force Command.
When the US Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) first announced the possible sale in December 2020, it said it would include 154 communications nodes with S-788 Type III shelter, 24 communication relays with S-788 Type III shelter and eight network management systems with S-788 Type III shelter.
It would also include the relevant equipment, training and support, the DSCA said.
That package was valued at US$280 million at the time of the DSCA announcement, and it was unclear if the items to be purchased or their prices have been adjusted since then.
It was also not known why it took 14 months to finalize the purchase, although it can take time to find contractors to manufacture the items proposed or negotiate adjustments to the original proposal.
Institute for National Defense and Security Research analyst Shu Hsiao-huang (舒孝煌) said that while Taiwan has in the past focused on the purchase of weapons, communications have become an important part of modern warfare.
It is therefore important for the army, in particular, to establish a comprehensive network of communication nodes, he said, adding that communications in the air force and navy are generally not as heavily affected by topography and infrastructure.
The new system would also help the military reduce its reliance on civilian communication networks during wartime, he said.
A military source recently said that the new system could help Taiwan’s armed forces when on disaster relief missions.
Unmarried partners from other countries would in principle be allowed to enter Taiwan before foreign tourists, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday, but added that discussions about when and how to further ease border restrictions are ongoing. At an afternoon news conference, Centers for Disease Control Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), the CECC’s spokesman, reiterated that under current regulations, foreign spouses of Taiwanese are allowed to enter the country. Those who can supply proof of their marriage overseas can apply to the Bureau of Consular Affairs for an entry permit, he said. Unmarried partners might be granted permission to enter under
CATEGORIZING COUNTRIES: The herd immunity levels in the US and EU should be considered ‘high’ based on vaccinations and previous infections, a professor said Taiwan should reopen its borders in three phases, in the first phase allowing people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 from countries with high levels of herd immunity to enter without having to quarantine, National Taiwan University College of Public Health professor Tony Chen (陳秀熙) said yesterday. Starting in May, Taiwan should adopt a new approach to border openings and mainly consider the herd immunity of travelers’ countries of departure, Chen said. It should categorize countries’ herd immunity levels as “high,” “medium” or “low,” and let people from high-levels countries come in first, Chen said. Herd immunity levels could be estimated using epidemiologic
The US Department of Defense on Monday said that it has no plans to send F-16 jets scheduled for delivery to Taiwan to Poland instead, calling speculation raised by a US media report “not accurate.” The comments by Pentagon spokesman John Kirby followed a report in the New York Times on Sunday, which said that the administration of US President Joe Biden was exploring ways to supply Polish Soviet-made fighter jets to Ukraine to aid in its war against Russia, as Ukrainian pilots are more familiar with Russian-made jets. One option was to send US-made F-16s to Poland as replacements, the report
HAZARD: The building’s owner had been fined 24 times in two years, and the Environmental Protection Bureau had removed 1,120kg of garbage and recyclables from it A fire in a Taichung apartment building on Sunday that left six people dead and six injured was complicated by clutter in stairwells that made firefighters’ jobs harder and could have boxed in those fleeing, the city’s fire bureau said yesterday. The Taichung City Fire Bureau said it dispatched 85 people and 22 fire trucks and ambulances after receiving an emergency call at 4:29pm reporting a fire in a seven-story building in the city’s Central District (中區). After bringing the blaze under control at 6:30pm, firefighters entered the building and found the bodies of six people on the third, fifth and seventh