MAC slams China over ‘Taiwan issue’ vow

NO ‘ONE CHINA’: Taiwanese would reject Beijing’s attempts to isolate Taiwan from the global community, or to exert political or economic pressure, the council said

Staff writer, with CNA





The Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) on Thursday slammed China for pledging to resolve the “Taiwan issue” and opposing what Beijing considers foreign interference.

Such claims do not help to improve cross-strait relations, the council said.

Referring to a Chinese government report announced by Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (李克強) last week at the fifth session of the 13th Chinese National People’s Congress, council spokesman Chiu Chui-cheng (邱垂正) said it would not contribute to efforts to improve relations between Taiwan and China.

Mainland Affairs Council spokesman Chiu Chui-cheng speaks at the council in Taipei on Thursday. Photo: Chen Yu-fu, Taipei Times

Li said Beijing is committed to pushing for a general strategy to “resolve the Taiwan issue in the new era” and insisting on the “one China” principle and “1992 consensus.”

Li said China “firmly opposes any separatist activities seeking Taiwan independence and interference from foreign powers” and continues to promote “reunification” with Taiwan.

Chiu said Taipei does not recognize nor accept Beijing’s “one China” principle, which claims that Taiwan is part of China.

To Beijing, the so-called “1992 consensus” means a complete denial of the existence of the Republic of China, Taiwan’s official name, Chiu said.

The “1992 consensus” — a term that former Mainland Affairs Council chairman Su Chi (蘇起) in 2006 admitted making up in 2000 — refers to a tacit understanding between the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) and the Chinese Communist Party that both sides of the Taiwan Strait acknowledge that there is “one China,” with each side having its own interpretation of what “China” means.

The KMT’s interpretation of the consensus is that each side is free to interpret what “China” means. Beijing has never publicly recognized or denied this interpretation.

Chiu said any attempt to isolate Taiwan from the international community, or exert political or economic pressure on the country would be rejected by Taiwanese.

Chang Wu-ueh (張五岳), an associate professor at Tamkang University specializing in cross-strait relations, said Chinese officials first began talking about resolving the “Taiwan issue in the new era” in November last year.

Although Li’s report emphasized Beijing’s objection to Taiwan’s independence and foreign interference, there is no indication that China is pursuing a new strategy for handling Taiwan affairs, he said.