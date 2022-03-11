Russia should end its invasion of Ukraine, cease attacks on nuclear power plants and avoid armed conflict near nuclear facilities, National Nuclear Abolition Action Platform members told a news conference at the Legislative Yuan yesterday.
The group issued a statement on Sunday condemning Russia over its invasion of Ukraine and for risking a nuclear crisis by attacking a Ukrainian nuclear power plant.
As of yesterday, more than 50 civic groups in Taiwan have endorsed the statement.
Photo: Hsieh Chun-lin, Taipei Times
The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southeast Ukraine caught fire after an attack last week, and a rise in radiation has been detected at the defunct Chernobyl nuclear facility, seized by Russian troops last month.
Ukrainian government officials on Wednesday said that emergency diesel generators were powering critical systems at the Chernobyl plant due to damage caused by Russian attacks.
The platform hosted the news conference ahead of the 11th anniversary of the Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear power plant disaster today.
Ukraine has 15 active nuclear reactors, which generate 51 percent of the country’s electricity, the platform said in the statement.
Green Citizens’ Action Alliance secretary-general Tsuei Su-hsin (崔愫欣) said that this is the first war in a country heavily reliant on nuclear power, adding that nuclear power plants and areas contaminated by radiation have become military targets.
“Nuclear power facilities are not designed to withstand wars. If a nuclear power plant is under attack, it could lead to large-scale nuclear contamination, and ecological systems and human health will suffer lasting harm,” she said.
Several buildings at the Zaporizhzhia facility, Europe’s largest nuclear power plant, caught fire on Thursday last week after Russian shelling, Homemakers United Foundation director Wu Hsin-ping (吳心萍) said.
Although the reactor was reported to have been safely shut down, it does not mean the plant does not pose any risk, she said.
Ukrainian Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba had warned that damage caused by a disaster at the Zaporizhzhia plant could be 10 times worse than that of the Chernobyl disaster, Wu said.
“Based on these events, we hope that Taiwan sees the importance of diversifying energy sources, increasing energy storage facilities and developing smart power grids. These measures would better prepare us to cope with various emergency situations,” she said.
“We also urge countries with nuclear weapons to refrain from using them and avoid causing a humanitarian crisis,” Wu said.
Mom Loves Taiwan secretary-general Yang Shun-mei (楊順美) said that nuclear power plants become fragile and dangerous in a war or in a natural disaster, adding that spent nuclear fuel and high-level nuclear waste could lead to a crisis.
“We can never be safe if we leave nuclear waste untreated,” she said.
The government should inform the public what it plans to do with the mothballed Fourth Nuclear Power Plant in New Taipei City’s Gongliao District (貢寮), she said.
“Instead of spending millions of dollars annually to preserve the asset, the government should show how it plans to cope with challenges posed by climate change, and implement a structural transformation of Taiwan’s energy system,” Yang said.
Unmarried partners from other countries would in principle be allowed to enter Taiwan before foreign tourists, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday, but added that discussions about when and how to further ease border restrictions are ongoing. At an afternoon news conference, Centers for Disease Control Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), the CECC’s spokesman, reiterated that under current regulations, foreign spouses of Taiwanese are allowed to enter the country. Those who can supply proof of their marriage overseas can apply to the Bureau of Consular Affairs for an entry permit, he said. Unmarried partners might be granted permission to enter under
CATEGORIZING COUNTRIES: The herd immunity levels in the US and EU should be considered ‘high’ based on vaccinations and previous infections, a professor said Taiwan should reopen its borders in three phases, in the first phase allowing people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 from countries with high levels of herd immunity to enter without having to quarantine, National Taiwan University College of Public Health professor Tony Chen (陳秀熙) said yesterday. Starting in May, Taiwan should adopt a new approach to border openings and mainly consider the herd immunity of travelers’ countries of departure, Chen said. It should categorize countries’ herd immunity levels as “high,” “medium” or “low,” and let people from high-levels countries come in first, Chen said. Herd immunity levels could be estimated using epidemiologic
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday criticized a local media report that compared former US secretary of state Mike Pompeo’s visit to Taiwan to “a political protection racket.” The Chinese-language United Daily News yesterday said that Pompeo had financial reasons for visiting the nation, alleging potential financial gain from retirement benefits, investments and business travel expenses linked to Anarock Global Partners. The ministry in a statement called the story “malicious speculation made with the aim of shifting public focus from the true meaning of the visit and disparaging a true friend of Taiwan.” Pompeo’s contributions to the development of Taiwan-US ties during his
The US Department of Defense on Monday said that it has no plans to send F-16 jets scheduled for delivery to Taiwan to Poland instead, calling speculation raised by a US media report “not accurate.” The comments by Pentagon spokesman John Kirby followed a report in the New York Times on Sunday, which said that the administration of US President Joe Biden was exploring ways to supply Polish Soviet-made fighter jets to Ukraine to aid in its war against Russia, as Ukrainian pilots are more familiar with Russian-made jets. One option was to send US-made F-16s to Poland as replacements, the report