Flight routes unaffected by Ukraine war: minister

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter





Flights to Europe are continuing as usual, despite Russia listing Taiwan as an “unfriendly” nation, Minister of Transportation and Communications Wang Kwo-tsai (王國材) yesterday told reporters on the sidelines of a meeting of the legislature’s Transportation Committee.

“Some international carriers might have to adjust routes due to Russia’s war in Ukraine,” Wang said, adding that flights to European hubs such as Frankfurt, Germany, and Vienna are operating as usual.

Neither China Airlines nor EVA Airways fly over Russia or Ukraine, Civil Aeronautics Administration officials said.

Minister of Transportation and Communications Wang Kwo-tsai attends a meeting of the Legislative Yuan’s Transportation Committee in Taipei yesterday. Photo: CNA

Government agencies have together with Yang Ming Marine Transportation set up a platform to coordinate the delivery of important raw materials, which might be affected by the war, Wang said.

International travel would gradually resume this year after the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Monday opened the borders for some business travelers and shortened mandatory quarantines, Wang said, adding that the overseas COVID-19 situation is the main factor the CECC is considering.

Tourism bureau officials have told travel service operators to get ready, he said.

Opening borders for more inbound travelers might be the next step, Wang said, but did not confirm travel agencies’ suggestions that the borders might be opened for inbound travelers in May and for outbound travelers in July.

Tourism Bureau Director-General Chang Shi-chung (張錫聰) said his agency has met with travel service operators twice after bureau officials and travel industry representative last month spoke with Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中).

“We began promoting tours to Taiwan last year,” Chang said, adding that the government is working to implement standard procedures for inbound and outbound travelers.

“Training travel service operators to become familiar with the procedures will take another two to three months,” Chang said.

On Tuesday, Chen told the legislature that disease prevention regulations could be further relaxed if, among other factors, at least 50 percent of the population has received a COVID-19 vaccine booster dose.