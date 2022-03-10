Flights to Europe are continuing as usual, despite Russia listing Taiwan as an “unfriendly” nation, Minister of Transportation and Communications Wang Kwo-tsai (王國材) yesterday told reporters on the sidelines of a meeting of the legislature’s Transportation Committee.
“Some international carriers might have to adjust routes due to Russia’s war in Ukraine,” Wang said, adding that flights to European hubs such as Frankfurt, Germany, and Vienna are operating as usual.
Neither China Airlines nor EVA Airways fly over Russia or Ukraine, Civil Aeronautics Administration officials said.
Photo: CNA
Government agencies have together with Yang Ming Marine Transportation set up a platform to coordinate the delivery of important raw materials, which might be affected by the war, Wang said.
International travel would gradually resume this year after the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Monday opened the borders for some business travelers and shortened mandatory quarantines, Wang said, adding that the overseas COVID-19 situation is the main factor the CECC is considering.
Tourism bureau officials have told travel service operators to get ready, he said.
Opening borders for more inbound travelers might be the next step, Wang said, but did not confirm travel agencies’ suggestions that the borders might be opened for inbound travelers in May and for outbound travelers in July.
Tourism Bureau Director-General Chang Shi-chung (張錫聰) said his agency has met with travel service operators twice after bureau officials and travel industry representative last month spoke with Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中).
“We began promoting tours to Taiwan last year,” Chang said, adding that the government is working to implement standard procedures for inbound and outbound travelers.
“Training travel service operators to become familiar with the procedures will take another two to three months,” Chang said.
On Tuesday, Chen told the legislature that disease prevention regulations could be further relaxed if, among other factors, at least 50 percent of the population has received a COVID-19 vaccine booster dose.
Unmarried partners from other countries would in principle be allowed to enter Taiwan before foreign tourists, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday, but added that discussions about when and how to further ease border restrictions are ongoing. At an afternoon news conference, Centers for Disease Control Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), the CECC’s spokesman, reiterated that under current regulations, foreign spouses of Taiwanese are allowed to enter the country. Those who can supply proof of their marriage overseas can apply to the Bureau of Consular Affairs for an entry permit, he said. Unmarried partners might be granted permission to enter under
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday criticized a local media report that compared former US secretary of state Mike Pompeo’s visit to Taiwan to “a political protection racket.” The Chinese-language United Daily News yesterday said that Pompeo had financial reasons for visiting the nation, alleging potential financial gain from retirement benefits, investments and business travel expenses linked to Anarock Global Partners. The ministry in a statement called the story “malicious speculation made with the aim of shifting public focus from the true meaning of the visit and disparaging a true friend of Taiwan.” Pompeo’s contributions to the development of Taiwan-US ties during his
The US Department of Defense on Monday said that it has no plans to send F-16 jets scheduled for delivery to Taiwan to Poland instead, calling speculation raised by a US media report “not accurate.” The comments by Pentagon spokesman John Kirby followed a report in the New York Times on Sunday, which said that the administration of US President Joe Biden was exploring ways to supply Polish Soviet-made fighter jets to Ukraine to aid in its war against Russia, as Ukrainian pilots are more familiar with Russian-made jets. One option was to send US-made F-16s to Poland as replacements, the report
HAZARD: The building’s owner had been fined 24 times in two years, and the Environmental Protection Bureau had removed 1,120kg of garbage and recyclables from it A fire in a Taichung apartment building on Sunday that left six people dead and six injured was complicated by clutter in stairwells that made firefighters’ jobs harder and could have boxed in those fleeing, the city’s fire bureau said yesterday. The Taichung City Fire Bureau said it dispatched 85 people and 22 fire trucks and ambulances after receiving an emergency call at 4:29pm reporting a fire in a seven-story building in the city’s Central District (中區). After bringing the blaze under control at 6:30pm, firefighters entered the building and found the bodies of six people on the third, fifth and seventh