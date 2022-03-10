The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported 74 imported and three local COVID-19 cases, including two healthcare workers in a hospital in Tainan.
Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), who is the CECC’s spokesman, said that 54 of the imported cases tested positive upon arrival at airports on Tuesday.
Chuang said 1,013 people arrived on that day, so the test positivity rate was about 5.33 percent.
Photo: Hua Meng-ching, Taipei Times
Two of the local cases were in Tainan and the third was in Kaohsiung, Chuang said, adding that they were all linked to a cluster involving a worker at a buffet restaurant in Kaohsiung and members of a tour group.
The two Tainan cases are pharmacy staff at a hospital where a previous cluster case had physical therapy, he said.
The two workers developed symptoms on Monday and were found to have the virus in expanded testing, he said.
The case in Kaohsiung is a female elementary-school student whose brother, a worker at a restaurant visited by the tour group, was earlier confirmed to have the virus, Chuang said.
The girl tested negative upon entering quarantine on Saturday, but developed symptoms on Monday and tested positive, Chuang said.
Centers for Disease Control Deputy Director-General Philip Lo (羅一鈞), deputy head of the CECC’s medical response division, said 49 contacts of the COVID-19-positive health workers, including 15 hospital staff, 32 patients and two other workers, have been placed under home isolation.
Lo said that 432 people at the hospital tested negative and surface testing at 33 sites also showed no traces of the virus.
Operations at the hospital have been suspended until Sunday, he added.
The two workers who tested positive work on the first floor, while the person who is suspected of having infected them had therapy in the second basement, Lo said.
There is a medicine storage facility in the second basement, but no direct link has been found between the cases, Lo said.
Chuang said that one previously reported case, an Indian man in his 40s who arrived in Taiwan on Feb. 10, remains temporarily categorized as imported.
He tested negative upon release from quarantine on Feb. 24, but was tested again after a cluster was on Friday reported on the floor of the quarantine hotel where he had stayed.
The man works at an Indian restaurant, and four of his colleagues have been asked to get tested, he added.
Chuang said that people aged 65 or older who get vaccinated against COVID-19 between today and April 10 would be eligible for a gift worth up to NT$500.
Members of indigenous communities aged 55 or older would also be eligible, he added.
