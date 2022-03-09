Belizean PM John Briceno, delegation begin five-day visit

Staff writer, with CNA





An eight-member delegation led by Belizean Prime Minister John Briceno arrived in Taiwan early yesterday morning to begin a five-day visit.

Briceno and his delegation were greeted by Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) before they underwent COVID-19 tests and left Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport.

The Belizean prime minister waved to reporters, but did not make any comment after getting off EVA Airways Flight BR25 from Seattle at 4:51am.

Belizean Prime Minister John Briceno, left, and Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu greet each other with an “arm bump” at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport yesterday. Photo: CNA

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) would welcome Briceno and his delegation with a military salute and then confer on the prime minister the Order of Propitious Clouds with Special Grand Cordon for his role in enhancing ties between Taiwan and its Caribbean ally.

The civilian order can be conferred on citizens or foreign nationals.

Tsai and Briceno would exchange views on bilateral cooperation and other shared concerns between Taiwan and Belize, the ministry said.

Briceno is making his first trip to Taiwan in 16 years and it is his first visit to the nation as prime minister, a post he took up in November 2020.

Briceno would also meet with Vice President William Lai (賴清德), and the two would travel together to Tainan, where Briceno is to receive an honorary doctorate from Kun Shan University, the ministry said.

Other events planned for Briceno during his stay include attending a Taiwan-Belize investment and trade cooperation conference, meeting with Belizeans studying in Taiwan and visiting the International Cooperation and Development Fund, it said.

Taiwan and Belize have forged close ties in several areas, including infrastructure, public health, agriculture, education and women’s empowerment, it added.

Belize is one of Taiwan’s 14 diplomatic allies. The two nations have maintained ties since 1989.