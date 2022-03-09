The failure of Taiwan Power Co (Taipower) to quickly respond to disinformation about the power outage on Thursday last week created panic among the public and exposed its lack of a well-rounded risk management system, the New Power Party (NPP) caucus told a news conference in Taipei yesterday.
Within two hours of the nationwide power failure, local news media had identified three possible causes for the incident, NPP Legislator Claire Wang (王婉諭) said.
Some said that it was caused by problems at Taoyuan’s Datan Power Plant, others attributed it to errors at Pingtung County’s Ma-anshan Nuclear Power Plant, while still others blamed Kaohsiung’s Hsinta Power Plant.
Photo: CNA
“Media outlets cited sources at Taipower, hearsay and similar events in the past. Certain media outlets even accused one another of incorrectly reporting the cause of the power outage,” Wang said. “This showed Taipower’s failure to instantly respond to the public’s need to know what happened. It did not have a designated contact person for news media, which allowed the disinformation to run rampant and made people panic.”
The state-owned electricity firm should review its emergency response mechanism so that the public receives clear and correct information directly from Taipower, she said.
“The incident also showed that the Ministry of Economic Affairs is completely incapable of supervising Taipower. We ask the Executive Yuan and other legislative caucuses to support the establishment of a regulatory agency for electricity service operators, which would be tasked with ensuring stable power supply,” she said.
While the cause of the power outage is still under investigation, the incident exposed the lack of flexibility in Taipower’s use of power grids nationwide, NPP deputy caucus whip Chen Jiau-hua (陳椒華) said.
“Although the government has invested NT$560 billion [US$19.7 billion] in Taipower’s sixth and seventh power transmission and transformation plans, there is no guarantee that power grids can withstand problems caused by a single large power plant or ultra-high voltage substation,” Chen said.
Although the outage did not occur because of a shortage of electricity, it showed that the government and Taipower had not learned from past incidents, he said.
The collective failure to conduct a thorough risk assessment of the nation’s power system is the reason that power outages repeatedly occur, NPP caucus whip Chiu Hsin-chih (邱顯智) said.
“Taipower does not pay attention to risk management. Its negligence has made avoidable risks occur again and again, resulting in significant social and economic losses,” Chiu said. “The state-owned power firm should establish a risk management culture and honestly address problems caused by its shortage of technology and talent.”
Aside from Taipower enhancing personnel training and supervision of various projects, the nation’s power transmission infrastructure and its resilience must also come under close scrutiny, he said.
The caucus said that it has asked the Executive Yuan to report to the Legislative Yuan on the causes of the power outage, as well the measures that would be put in place to prevent similar incidents.
