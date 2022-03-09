Hualien County has launched a new program to contain an invasive red fire ant species, which has spread in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Kompasu in October last year, the county’s Department of Agriculture said yesterday.
As of January, red fire ant colonies have been sighted in the townships of Fonglin (鳳林), Guangfu (光復), Rueisui (瑞穗) and Sincheng (新城), the department said in a news release, citing information from the National Red Imported Fire Ant Control Center.
Measuring about 2mm to 6mm, red fire ants have a red-brown head and thorax, and a dark brown abdomen, the department said, adding that they build prominent ant hills that could reach 10cm in diameter and height.
Photo: Huang Meng-ching, Taipei Times
The invasive ants were first spotted two years ago in Fonglin, where they were originally contained, it added.
The county government has asked for help from the center, which in January designed a joint program to contain the ants in a 2,627-hectare area, Department of Agriculture Director Chen Shu-wen (陳淑雯) said.
The ants might have been carried from Fonglin to other places in the county by the flooding that occurred because of the storm, Chen said.
The program’s main aim is to reduce the density of the hives and prevent nuptial flights that could enable the ants to escape the control area, she said.
As part of the joint effort, county officials would recruit local farmers, train them in the proper use of insecticides and other control techniques, then put them in charge of red fire ant control, she said.
The training includes identification of the ants, medical care for sting victims and GPS operation, said Chou Huang Te-jung (周黃得榮), head of the county’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection and Quarantine Division.
Local residents are urged to take pictures of any hives they discover before informing the local township office or farmers’ association, the department said.
However, they should not disturb the anthill, which could trigger migration, it added.
Following the identification of the ants, local authorities would give residents insecticides and instruct them on their proper use, or send trained personnel to exterminate the pests, it said.
Organic farms reporting red fire ants would be given special insecticides that comply with organic demands, or they could ask for direct help from the center if necessary, it said.
