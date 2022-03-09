President lauds female athletes on Women’s Day

BREAKING STEREOTYPES: Female Taiwanese athletes demonstrated the ‘extraordinary power of women’ at the Olympics and the Asian Cup, Tsai Ing-wen said

Staff writer, with CNA





President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) yesterday marked International Women’s Day by paying tribute to female Taiwanese athletes, while offering her own spin on a traditional saying that compares women to men.

Tsai wrote on Facebook that the performance of female Taiwanese athletes in events such as the Tokyo Olympics and the AFC Women’s Asian Cup had demonstrated the “extraordinary power of women.”

The women’s national soccer team, in particular — which qualified for the Asian Cup for the first time in 14 years and reached the tournament’s quarter-finals, despite several players testing positive for COVID-19 — exemplified the sportsmanship and spirit of Taiwanese, she said.

Tsai then quoted a Chinese idiom, which states that “bandanas and hair clips are not inferior to a beard and eyebrows,” meaning that women are not inferior to men.

Despite its good intentions, this saying “is already outdated as it seems based on the premise that men are superior, and that women can only outdo them with the greatest of effort,” she wrote.

Moreover, not every woman nowadays needs “a bandana and hair clips,” and not every man needs “a beard and eyebrows,” she said, adding that “people can be exceptional regardless of their gender expression.”

Tsai said she hoped women not only felt happy, but comfortable in their own skin.

“Thank you to everyone who continues to use their actions to smash stereotypes and break through society’s preconceptions about women,” she added.

Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) in a statement hailed women for balancing their professional and domestic roles throughout the pandemic, saying their efforts “held up half of society.”

Highlighting the government’s record on women’s issues, Su said that female unemployment had dropped to pre-pandemic levels, while female participation in the workforce had increased by 76,000 since June last year.

The government in July last year rolled out new measures aimed at making it easier for people to start a family, including subsidizing infertility treatment, expanding subsidies for prenatal checkups, and increasing paid parental leave from 60 percent to 80 percent of a person’s salary, Su said.

As a result, the number of people applying for paid parental leave from July to December last year increased 30 percent over the previous year, while leave applications by men jumped 56 percent, he said.