The Control Yuan has asked the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) to address legal and privacy concerns in technology used to track people isolating in compliance with COVID-19 prevention measures.
An investigation into the technology used by the CECC by Control Yuan members Wang Yu-ling (王幼玲), Wang Mei-yu (王美玉) and Kao Yung-cheng (高涌誠) showed problems regarding the program’s transparency, privacy and legality, it said in statement on Feb. 24.
The technology, dubbed a “digital fence,” monitors people in home isolation by tapping into cellphone geolocation data after the devices are registered under their users’ National Health Insurance numbers.
Photo: Hsieh Chun-lin, Taipei Times
The CECC had overstepped its authority in creating and operating the system, it said, adding that the Communicable Disease Control Act (傳染病防治法), which governs the CECC, makes no mention of surveillance technology.
Furthermore, the CECC implemented the technology on Feb. 5, 2020, while the preview and promulgation of its associated regulations did not take place until March 8 and March 26 that year respectively, it said.
By doing so, the CECC breached the legal principle that laws and regulations should be previewed before being put into effect, it said.
The CECC on May 15 last year began secretly flagging health insurance cards belonging to residents of Taipei’s Wanhua District (萬華) due to fears that they were exposed to COVID-19, it said.
The measure was disclosed a day before it was set to expire on May 29, amid complaints from Wanhua residents that they were being turned away from hospitals, the Control Yuan said.
The incident showed that the government fell short of UN human rights standards and the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation transparency standards, it said.
As the pandemic wanes, the CECC should review these incidents with the aim of proposing legal privacy safeguards, it said, adding that Taiwan’s record of handling of COVID-19 should not be tarnished by human rights breaches.
Vice President William Lai (賴清德) yesterday conveyed Taiwan’s desire to join the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) to a visiting US delegation. During a meeting with the bipartisan delegation sent by US President Joe Biden, Lai said he hopes progress could be made on a Taiwan-US bilateral trade agreement, as well as on Taiwan’s bid to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership. He also expressed a desire for Taiwan to join the Quad, a strategic security dialogue between the US, India, Japan and Australia. “The visit by this delegation has important implications for security in the Indo-Pacific. Taiwanese have largely
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday criticized a local media report that compared former US secretary of state Mike Pompeo’s visit to Taiwan to “a political protection racket.” The Chinese-language United Daily News yesterday said that Pompeo had financial reasons for visiting the nation, alleging potential financial gain from retirement benefits, investments and business travel expenses linked to Anarock Global Partners. The ministry in a statement called the story “malicious speculation made with the aim of shifting public focus from the true meaning of the visit and disparaging a true friend of Taiwan.” Pompeo’s contributions to the development of Taiwan-US ties during his
‘WONDERFUL’: Mike Pompeo said he had been looking forward to visiting Taiwan as he began his four-day stay, during which he is to meet with President Tsai Ing-wen Former US secretary of state Mike Pompeo yesterday evening arrived in Taipei for a four-day visit that is to include meetings with top-level officials. Pompeo, who served as his country’s top diplomat during the administration of former US president Donald Trump, arrived at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport at 7:38pm, accompanied by his wife, Susan Pompeo, his former adviser on China policy Miles Yu (余茂春) and nine other people. The group was greeted at the airport by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Harry Tseng (曾厚仁). Upon his arrival, Pompeo said it was “wonderful” to be in Taiwan. “I’ve been looking forward to coming to visit
INFECTION LINKS TRACED: Two new local cases were linked to a cluster involving a preschool in Taoyuan and tested positive during isolation, the center said Quarantine regulations for Taiwan-based airline crew members would be eased on Monday next week, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced yesterday. The announcement came after the CECC on Thursday last week said that the mandatory quarantine for inbound travelers to Taiwan would next week be shortened from 14 to 10 days and that people could quarantine at home if they have a room for themselves with a bathroom attached. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the CECC, yesterday said that quarantine regulations for Taiwan-based airline crew members would on the same day also be eased. Returning crew members