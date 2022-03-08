CECC breached privacy with virus tracking technology

The Control Yuan has asked the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) to address legal and privacy concerns in technology used to track people isolating in compliance with COVID-19 prevention measures.

An investigation into the technology used by the CECC by Control Yuan members Wang Yu-ling (王幼玲), Wang Mei-yu (王美玉) and Kao Yung-cheng (高涌誠) showed problems regarding the program’s transparency, privacy and legality, it said in statement on Feb. 24.

The technology, dubbed a “digital fence,” monitors people in home isolation by tapping into cellphone geolocation data after the devices are registered under their users’ National Health Insurance numbers.

The CECC had overstepped its authority in creating and operating the system, it said, adding that the Communicable Disease Control Act (傳染病防治法), which governs the CECC, makes no mention of surveillance technology.

Furthermore, the CECC implemented the technology on Feb. 5, 2020, while the preview and promulgation of its associated regulations did not take place until March 8 and March 26 that year respectively, it said.

By doing so, the CECC breached the legal principle that laws and regulations should be previewed before being put into effect, it said.

The CECC on May 15 last year began secretly flagging health insurance cards belonging to residents of Taipei’s Wanhua District (萬華) due to fears that they were exposed to COVID-19, it said.

The measure was disclosed a day before it was set to expire on May 29, amid complaints from Wanhua residents that they were being turned away from hospitals, the Control Yuan said.

The incident showed that the government fell short of UN human rights standards and the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation transparency standards, it said.

As the pandemic wanes, the CECC should review these incidents with the aim of proposing legal privacy safeguards, it said, adding that Taiwan’s record of handling of COVID-19 should not be tarnished by human rights breaches.