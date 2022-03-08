The New Power Party (NPP) yesterday proposed waiving the sales tax on sanitary napkins and other period products to address gender inequality caused by the physiological difference between males and females.
The party raised the issue of “period poverty” at a news conference in Taipei ahead of International Women’s Day today. The phenomenon, which affects approximately 500 million people worldwide, occurs when women lack access to menstrual products, sanitation facilities and adequate education.
“In the past, Taiwanese society avoided talking about menstrual periods. As such, many people did not know much about it and the feminine products that women need to cope with their period. Some do not even understand what women experience, emotionally and physically, during a menstrual cycle,” NPP Legislator Claire Wang (王婉諭) said.
Photo: Lo Pei-der, Taipei Times
A woman spends about NT$90,000 in her lifetime on feminine hygiene products, she said, citing 2015 data published by the Ministry of Interior.
To save money, some women reduce the frequency of changing sanitary napkins or tampons, which increases health risks and could lead to mental health issues, she said.
A South Korean study showed that economically disadvantaged women are 1.6 times more likely to contract bacterial vaginosis, she said.
An increasing number of countries are waiving sales taxes on feminine hygiene products, as they become aware of the gender inequality caused by menstrual cycles, she said.
“We also propose an amendment to tax regulations that would lift the sales tax for feminine hygiene products, including sanitary pads, cloth menstrual pads, tampons, pantyliners, period panties and menstrual cups,” Wang said.
“We hope that one day women would stop feeling burdened by a completely normal physiological phenomenon,” she said.
NPP Chairwoman Chen Jiau-hua (陳椒華) said the party would work with the corporate sector and civic society to host seminars on menstruation, and address issues caused by myths and the cultural shame attached to it.
NPP Tainan City Councilor Lin Yi-ying (林易瑩) said the city in January signed a memo with KNH Enterprise on offering free feminine hygiene products to economically disadvantaged students on campus and allowing them to buy these products at a discount when they graduate.
Effective yesterday, 31,266 junior-high girls would each be given a NT$200 voucher each month in exchange for sanitary pads at Hi-Life convenience stores.
