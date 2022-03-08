DPP indignant over verdict on retired general

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) legislators yesterday called on the ministries of national defense and justice to assist retired army major general Han Yu-ping (韓豫平), who they said was given a disproportionately heavy sentence, in filing an appeal.

Han was formerly chief of staff at the Hualien and Taitung Defense Command.

A final court ruling last month found Han guilty of corruption for appropriating NT$2,880 (US$102) of public funds in 2015 to pay for a banquet for members of his unit, including Political Warfare section chief Kuo Shou-yu (郭守寓), who brought along his wife and two children.

From left, retired army major general Han Yu-ping and Democratic Progressive Party legislators Kuan Bi-ling, Liu Shyh-fang and Tsai Shih-ying in Taipei yesterday call for a review of heavy penalities imposed on Han for misappropriating a small sum of money. Photo: Fang Pin-chao, Taipei Times

The court sentenced Han to four years and six months in prison.

DPP Legislator Kuan Bi-ling (管碧玲) pointed to the 2012 trial of former Executive Yuan secretary-general Lin Yi-shih (林益世), who was sentenced to four years and 10 months in prison for taking bribes and kickbacks totaling NT$63 million.

“It is a case of too heavy a punishment for a small offense and not justified when comparing Han’s appropriation of NT$2,880 with Lin’s NT$63 million,” Kuan told a news conference. “Han’s pension was also reduced by half. The court was out of line based on the principle of proportionality.”

“The banquet coincided with the day when Kuo’s family had come for a visit. Would it have been reasonable to ask his wife and children to go home? These dependents are members of a military family, and in a broad sense, the money for the dinner was spent on military members,” Kuan added.

The lawmakers said they support Han seeking President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) help in filing an extraordinary appeal.

“I did not take any public funds for myself,” Han told the news conference. “The money for the meal was approved by the unit’s chief commanding officer, and it is not fair for me to shoulder the blame for an alleged violation.”

Veterans Affairs Council Deputy Director Lee Wen-chung (李文忠) said Han’s sentence was too severe and called on the ministries to help Han file an appeal.