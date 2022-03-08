CECC reports two new local cases

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter





The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported two domestic COVID-19 cases, both related to a cluster involving a family in Kaohsiung and a tour group.

Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the CECC, said one of the two people — case No. 20,995 — tested positive with a cycle threshold (Ct) value of only 9.2, indicating a very high viral load.

Centers for Disease Control Deputy Director-General Philip Lo (羅一鈞), deputy head of the CECC’s medical response division, said the case marks the lowest Ct value detected among local cases this year, but lower Ct values — 8.8 and 9 — had been detected in two imported cases.

A man wearing a hazmat suit sprays disinfectant in front of a shuttered restaurant in Tainan yesterday. Photo courtesy of the Tainan Public Health Bureau via CNA

Case No. 20,995 is a teenager who has received two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, and as she as has not had any symptoms, she is unlikely to develop serious complications despite having such a high viral load, Lo said.

The teenager is part of a cluster that was first detected in a worker at a buffet restaurant in Kaohsiung on Friday last week, and close contacts including her parents and her sister have also tested positive, as well as members of a tour group that her parents attended.

The New Taipei City Government found that a member of the tour group — case No. 20,913, a woman in her 70s living in New Taipei City — had visited the home of case No. 20,248, a woman in her 60s who visited an Italian restaurant at about the same time as an infected interior designer who is linked to another cluster, Chen said.

Genome sequencing of several cases in the two clusters show that they had been infected with the same strain of the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2, he said.

Case No. 20,913 had visited case No. 20,248 before she experienced any symptoms, so it is very likely that the new cluster is linked to the previous cluster, he said.

The CECC yesterday also reported 27 imported cases.