Academia Sinica researchers have discovered a way to capture carbon dioxide without using a living organism, offering a more flexible and efficient approach to removing carbon dioxide from the air.
The study published on Feb. 23 in the journal Nature Catalysis is the result of seven years of research and development, the national academy announced yesterday.
At present, biological methods are the most effective way to reduce carbon dioxide at scale by fixing carbon in cells as organisms grow, Academia Sinica said.
Photo courtesy of Academia Sinica
As photosynthesis can be slow, the researchers investigated a nonbiological way of sequestering carbon, which could theoretically then be converted into useful enzymes for reuse, it said.
The study is the second time in history that researchers have successfully created an artificial carbon sequestration cycle, after a German team published their results in 2016, Academia Sinica President James Liao (廖俊智) said.
The researchers achieved sustained operation for six hours, with a carbon fixation rate comparable to or higher than that of biological methods, the paper said.
Typical cell-based carbon fixation has three major limitations, the study said.
When the key enzyme in the carbon fixation cycle — RuBisCO — acts on oxygen, it can cause photorespiration, a process opposite to photosynthesis in which oxygen is taken in and carbon dioxide is released, it said.
Organisms can also only fix carbon while growing, while half of the carbon dioxide captured during the day is released at night, it said.
To solve the photorespiration issue, the team chose two enzymes involved in carbon fixation that are not affected by oxygen and combined them with 19 microbial enzymes, Institute of Biological Chemistry researcher Lin Po-heng (林柏亨) said.
The method only utilizes enzymes from an organism instead of the entire organism, enabling highly efficient carbon fixation regardless of a cell’s growth period or respiration, he added.
The captured carbon dioxide can also in theory be converted into common building blocks such as acetyl-CoA, pyruvate and malate, which can be used to produce a variety of raw chemicals for use in any number of petrochemical, pharmaceutical or food products, Lin said.
The Institute of Physics helped build the machine, while the Research Center for Applied Sciences helped set up opto-sensing modules to control regeneration, Academia Sinica said.
Lin was the study’s lead author and Liao was corresponding author, while center assistant research fellow Chen Chi (陳祺) and her team were coauthors.
Vice President William Lai (賴清德) yesterday conveyed Taiwan’s desire to join the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) to a visiting US delegation. During a meeting with the bipartisan delegation sent by US President Joe Biden, Lai said he hopes progress could be made on a Taiwan-US bilateral trade agreement, as well as on Taiwan’s bid to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership. He also expressed a desire for Taiwan to join the Quad, a strategic security dialogue between the US, India, Japan and Australia. “The visit by this delegation has important implications for security in the Indo-Pacific. Taiwanese have largely
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday criticized a local media report that compared former US secretary of state Mike Pompeo’s visit to Taiwan to “a political protection racket.” The Chinese-language United Daily News yesterday said that Pompeo had financial reasons for visiting the nation, alleging potential financial gain from retirement benefits, investments and business travel expenses linked to Anarock Global Partners. The ministry in a statement called the story “malicious speculation made with the aim of shifting public focus from the true meaning of the visit and disparaging a true friend of Taiwan.” Pompeo’s contributions to the development of Taiwan-US ties during his
‘WONDERFUL’: Mike Pompeo said he had been looking forward to visiting Taiwan as he began his four-day stay, during which he is to meet with President Tsai Ing-wen Former US secretary of state Mike Pompeo yesterday evening arrived in Taipei for a four-day visit that is to include meetings with top-level officials. Pompeo, who served as his country’s top diplomat during the administration of former US president Donald Trump, arrived at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport at 7:38pm, accompanied by his wife, Susan Pompeo, his former adviser on China policy Miles Yu (余茂春) and nine other people. The group was greeted at the airport by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Harry Tseng (曾厚仁). Upon his arrival, Pompeo said it was “wonderful” to be in Taiwan. “I’ve been looking forward to coming to visit
INFECTION LINKS TRACED: Two new local cases were linked to a cluster involving a preschool in Taoyuan and tested positive during isolation, the center said Quarantine regulations for Taiwan-based airline crew members would be eased on Monday next week, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced yesterday. The announcement came after the CECC on Thursday last week said that the mandatory quarantine for inbound travelers to Taiwan would next week be shortened from 14 to 10 days and that people could quarantine at home if they have a room for themselves with a bathroom attached. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the CECC, yesterday said that quarantine regulations for Taiwan-based airline crew members would on the same day also be eased. Returning crew members