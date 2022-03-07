Taiwan yesterday recorded three new domestic COVID-19 cases, all of whom were connected to an employee at a buffet restaurant in Kaohsiung, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said.
Two of the new cases were relatives of a Tainan resident who had traveled with the parents of the employee from Feb. 20 to Feb. 22, Centers for Disease Control Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), who is the CECC’s spokesman, said, adding that the three travelers tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday.
The other new domestic case was an employee at a separate restaurant in Kaohsiung where the buffet restaurant’s employee’s parents and sister, who also tested positive on Saturday, dined on Tuesday, Pan Chao-ying (潘炤穎), a senior technical specialist at the Kaohsiung Department of Health, told the CECC’s daily news conference.
Photo courtesy of the Central Epidemic Command Center
Pan said that 124 employees at the restaurant where yesterday’s case works and 325 customers listed as their contacts have so far tested negative.
Another 43 test results from that restaurant were pending, Pan said.
The cluster so far involved nine cases, the CECC said, adding that it is investigating the infection chains involved.
The CECC said it is monitoring four clusters of unknown origin, including that in Kaohsiung, as well as two further cases without known links to previous cases.
Yesterday’s three new local cases received either two or three doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, it said.
The CECC also reported 40 imported cases, 14 of whom tested positive on arrival. The CECC did not release any information on the vaccination status of the imported cases.
As of yesterday, Taiwan had confirmed 20,840 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began in early 2020, including 15,462 domestic cases.
With no deaths reported yesterday, the nation’s number of fatalities from COVID-19 remained at 853.
Vice President William Lai (賴清德) yesterday conveyed Taiwan’s desire to join the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) to a visiting US delegation. During a meeting with the bipartisan delegation sent by US President Joe Biden, Lai said he hopes progress could be made on a Taiwan-US bilateral trade agreement, as well as on Taiwan’s bid to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership. He also expressed a desire for Taiwan to join the Quad, a strategic security dialogue between the US, India, Japan and Australia. “The visit by this delegation has important implications for security in the Indo-Pacific. Taiwanese have largely
‘WONDERFUL’: Mike Pompeo said he had been looking forward to visiting Taiwan as he began his four-day stay, during which he is to meet with President Tsai Ing-wen Former US secretary of state Mike Pompeo yesterday evening arrived in Taipei for a four-day visit that is to include meetings with top-level officials. Pompeo, who served as his country’s top diplomat during the administration of former US president Donald Trump, arrived at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport at 7:38pm, accompanied by his wife, Susan Pompeo, his former adviser on China policy Miles Yu (余茂春) and nine other people. The group was greeted at the airport by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Harry Tseng (曾厚仁). Upon his arrival, Pompeo said it was “wonderful” to be in Taiwan. “I’ve been looking forward to coming to visit
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday criticized a local media report that compared former US secretary of state Mike Pompeo’s visit to Taiwan to “a political protection racket.” The Chinese-language United Daily News yesterday said that Pompeo had financial reasons for visiting the nation, alleging potential financial gain from retirement benefits, investments and business travel expenses linked to Anarock Global Partners. The ministry in a statement called the story “malicious speculation made with the aim of shifting public focus from the true meaning of the visit and disparaging a true friend of Taiwan.” Pompeo’s contributions to the development of Taiwan-US ties during his
The Taipei City Government yesterday extended its subsidies for residents staying at designated COVID-19 disease prevention hotels in the city for quarantine or isolation. The subsidy program was scheduled to end yesterday, but as the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) has announced a modified quarantine policy for inbound travelers, the city extended the program to encourage residents to isolate or quarantine in hotels, the Taipei Department of Information and Tourism said. People can apply for a subsidy of NT$500 per day for up to a total of NT$5,000 for 10 days according to the program, which would be under rolling review,