Three new cases linked to Kaohsiung cluster

Staff writer, with CNA





Taiwan yesterday recorded three new domestic COVID-19 cases, all of whom were connected to an employee at a buffet restaurant in Kaohsiung, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said.

Two of the new cases were relatives of a Tainan resident who had traveled with the parents of the employee from Feb. 20 to Feb. 22, Centers for Disease Control Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), who is the CECC’s spokesman, said, adding that the three travelers tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday.

The other new domestic case was an employee at a separate restaurant in Kaohsiung where the buffet restaurant’s employee’s parents and sister, who also tested positive on Saturday, dined on Tuesday, Pan Chao-ying (潘炤穎), a senior technical specialist at the Kaohsiung Department of Health, told the CECC’s daily news conference.

Centers for Disease Control Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang holds an information board in a video recorded yesterday. Photo courtesy of the Central Epidemic Command Center

Pan said that 124 employees at the restaurant where yesterday’s case works and 325 customers listed as their contacts have so far tested negative.

Another 43 test results from that restaurant were pending, Pan said.

The cluster so far involved nine cases, the CECC said, adding that it is investigating the infection chains involved.

The CECC said it is monitoring four clusters of unknown origin, including that in Kaohsiung, as well as two further cases without known links to previous cases.

Yesterday’s three new local cases received either two or three doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, it said.

The CECC also reported 40 imported cases, 14 of whom tested positive on arrival. The CECC did not release any information on the vaccination status of the imported cases.

As of yesterday, Taiwan had confirmed 20,840 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began in early 2020, including 15,462 domestic cases.

With no deaths reported yesterday, the nation’s number of fatalities from COVID-19 remained at 853.