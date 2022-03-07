Children who drink three or more sugary drinks per day have cavities twice as often as those who do not, the Ministry of Health and Welfare found in a survey of oral health among children and teenagers.
The survey was the ministry’s first to include the effects of “hand-shaken” drinks from to-go beverage stalls on the health of underage people as young as six years old.
The results showed a clear correlation between consumption of sugary beverages and oral health, the ministry said.
Photo: Lai Hsiao-tung, Taipei Times
Using data from 10,670 children gathered by the Association of Family Dentistry, researchers found that children who have three hand-shaken drinks or more per day had 3.65 cavities on average compared with 1.68 among those who did not.
As of the end of 2020, 12-year-olds had on average 2.01 cavities, less than the average of 2.5 per child recorded in 2012.
However, the figure was still far above the 2011 global average of 1.67 recorded by the WHO.
It is also far higher than Taiwan’s neighbors, as the average South Korean 12-year-old only had 1.84 cavities, while those in Japan had 0.2 cavities, those in Hong Kong had 0.34 and those in Singapore had 0.35, the ministry said.
Selling beverages with added sugar has long been banned in primary and secondary schools, yet sweet drinks have become easier for children to buy as more stores open near campuses, the ministry said.
The kind of fructose or high-fructose syrup used to sweeten most hand-shaken beverages promotes the growth of bacterial biofilm, while gluey drink toppings adhere sugar to the teeth for a longer period, making them more susceptible to cavity-causing bacterial growth, it said.
Children in Miaoli County had the worst oral health with an average of 3.82 cavities, followed by Taichung with 3.28 cavities and Nantou County with 2.89, the study found.
Despite Tainan’s reputation as a sugar-loving city, children there had the least cavities in the nation at only 0.49 on average, it showed.
Association chairman Chi Lin-yang (季麟揚), the study’s lead researcher, on Saturday said that consumption frequency and sugar content of hand-shaken drinks play a significant role in oral health.
However, there are many factors that contribute to cavity formation, he said, recommending that children brush their teeth thoroughly after drinking sweet beverages.
Poor oral hygiene can affect the whole digestive system, especially in children who are at risk of developing cavities, as their teeth are still developing, he said.
The main strategies for preventing cavities are dental fluoride treatment and fissure sealants, as well as the twice-yearly cleaning covered by the National Health Insurance.
However, fluoridization does not come cheap, costing the ministry at least NT$600 million (US$21.34 million) annually and consistently exceeding its budget.
Ministry Department of Mental and Oral Health Director-General Chen Li-chung (諶立中) said that large-scale public health solutions are needed to deal with the nation’s oral hygiene problem.
Fluoridization of drinking water and salt has proven effective in many other countries, but only one brand of salt currently adds fluoride, while the Food and Drug Administration rejected fluoridizing drinking water, citing concerns about public response and poorly understood long-term effects, Chen said.
The government had planned to use fluoridized table salt in schools to help address oral health in children, but the plan was scrapped after parent groups protested, he said.
The only strategy left is to encourage parents to promote good oral hygiene, including eating fewer sweets and using fluoride toothpaste, he added.
Vice President William Lai (賴清德) yesterday conveyed Taiwan’s desire to join the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) to a visiting US delegation. During a meeting with the bipartisan delegation sent by US President Joe Biden, Lai said he hopes progress could be made on a Taiwan-US bilateral trade agreement, as well as on Taiwan’s bid to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership. He also expressed a desire for Taiwan to join the Quad, a strategic security dialogue between the US, India, Japan and Australia. “The visit by this delegation has important implications for security in the Indo-Pacific. Taiwanese have largely
‘WONDERFUL’: Mike Pompeo said he had been looking forward to visiting Taiwan as he began his four-day stay, during which he is to meet with President Tsai Ing-wen Former US secretary of state Mike Pompeo yesterday evening arrived in Taipei for a four-day visit that is to include meetings with top-level officials. Pompeo, who served as his country’s top diplomat during the administration of former US president Donald Trump, arrived at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport at 7:38pm, accompanied by his wife, Susan Pompeo, his former adviser on China policy Miles Yu (余茂春) and nine other people. The group was greeted at the airport by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Harry Tseng (曾厚仁). Upon his arrival, Pompeo said it was “wonderful” to be in Taiwan. “I’ve been looking forward to coming to visit
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday criticized a local media report that compared former US secretary of state Mike Pompeo’s visit to Taiwan to “a political protection racket.” The Chinese-language United Daily News yesterday said that Pompeo had financial reasons for visiting the nation, alleging potential financial gain from retirement benefits, investments and business travel expenses linked to Anarock Global Partners. The ministry in a statement called the story “malicious speculation made with the aim of shifting public focus from the true meaning of the visit and disparaging a true friend of Taiwan.” Pompeo’s contributions to the development of Taiwan-US ties during his
The Taipei City Government yesterday extended its subsidies for residents staying at designated COVID-19 disease prevention hotels in the city for quarantine or isolation. The subsidy program was scheduled to end yesterday, but as the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) has announced a modified quarantine policy for inbound travelers, the city extended the program to encourage residents to isolate or quarantine in hotels, the Taipei Department of Information and Tourism said. People can apply for a subsidy of NT$500 per day for up to a total of NT$5,000 for 10 days according to the program, which would be under rolling review,