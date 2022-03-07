Sugary drinks increase cavities risk, study shows

‘LARGE-SCALE SOLUTION NEEDED’: Taiwanese children had far more cavities than other children in East Asia, even though the situation improved slightly from 2012

By Wu Liang-yi and Kayleigh Madjar / Staff reporter, with staff writer





Children who drink three or more sugary drinks per day have cavities twice as often as those who do not, the Ministry of Health and Welfare found in a survey of oral health among children and teenagers.

The survey was the ministry’s first to include the effects of “hand-shaken” drinks from to-go beverage stalls on the health of underage people as young as six years old.

The results showed a clear correlation between consumption of sugary beverages and oral health, the ministry said.

Elementary-school students take part in a teeth cleaning competition in New Taipei City on May10, 2018. Photo: Lai Hsiao-tung, Taipei Times

Using data from 10,670 children gathered by the Association of Family Dentistry, researchers found that children who have three hand-shaken drinks or more per day had 3.65 cavities on average compared with 1.68 among those who did not.

As of the end of 2020, 12-year-olds had on average 2.01 cavities, less than the average of 2.5 per child recorded in 2012.

However, the figure was still far above the 2011 global average of 1.67 recorded by the WHO.

It is also far higher than Taiwan’s neighbors, as the average South Korean 12-year-old only had 1.84 cavities, while those in Japan had 0.2 cavities, those in Hong Kong had 0.34 and those in Singapore had 0.35, the ministry said.

Selling beverages with added sugar has long been banned in primary and secondary schools, yet sweet drinks have become easier for children to buy as more stores open near campuses, the ministry said.

The kind of fructose or high-fructose syrup used to sweeten most hand-shaken beverages promotes the growth of bacterial biofilm, while gluey drink toppings adhere sugar to the teeth for a longer period, making them more susceptible to cavity-causing bacterial growth, it said.

Children in Miaoli County had the worst oral health with an average of 3.82 cavities, followed by Taichung with 3.28 cavities and Nantou County with 2.89, the study found.

Despite Tainan’s reputation as a sugar-loving city, children there had the least cavities in the nation at only 0.49 on average, it showed.

Association chairman Chi Lin-yang (季麟揚), the study’s lead researcher, on Saturday said that consumption frequency and sugar content of hand-shaken drinks play a significant role in oral health.

However, there are many factors that contribute to cavity formation, he said, recommending that children brush their teeth thoroughly after drinking sweet beverages.

Poor oral hygiene can affect the whole digestive system, especially in children who are at risk of developing cavities, as their teeth are still developing, he said.

The main strategies for preventing cavities are dental fluoride treatment and fissure sealants, as well as the twice-yearly cleaning covered by the National Health Insurance.

However, fluoridization does not come cheap, costing the ministry at least NT$600 million (US$21.34 million) annually and consistently exceeding its budget.

Ministry Department of Mental and Oral Health Director-General Chen Li-chung (諶立中) said that large-scale public health solutions are needed to deal with the nation’s oral hygiene problem.

Fluoridization of drinking water and salt has proven effective in many other countries, but only one brand of salt currently adds fluoride, while the Food and Drug Administration rejected fluoridizing drinking water, citing concerns about public response and poorly understood long-term effects, Chen said.

The government had planned to use fluoridized table salt in schools to help address oral health in children, but the plan was scrapped after parent groups protested, he said.

The only strategy left is to encourage parents to promote good oral hygiene, including eating fewer sweets and using fluoride toothpaste, he added.