Armed and hunkered down in his country’s capital city, Kyiv, former Ukrainian minister of infrastructure Volodymyr Omelyan hopes that Russia’s faltering attempts to topple his country’s democracy serves as a warning to authoritarians.
“The best explanations are the dead bodies,” he said
“Russia has lost 10,000 soldiers [in the past nine days]... I hope [Ukraine] will be a very good example for any other nation which would like to run the risk and occupy another territory... If Ukraine fails or if Ukraine is occupied, which will never happen, Taiwan will be next,” Omelyan said in an online interview with Taiwanese media.
Photo courtesy of Volodymyr Omelyan via CNA
Countries with designs on smaller neighbors, such as China and its threatening stance on Taiwan, should be aware of the resistance they will face, he said.
“I stopped being tolerant as of Feb. 24, 2022, and I decided to kill every [enemy] who came to my house and who came to my country,” he said
Alongside thousands of fellow citizens, Omelyan has been fighting with Ukraine’s territorial defense forces to keep the Russian military from entering Kyiv following the launch of an unprovoked invasion at the end of last month.
The battle is about more than just the future of Ukraine’s sovereignty, he said.
“We fight and we will never surrender. It’s not only about independence, it’s about democratic principles which should run the world,” he said, adding that if he does not fight, “my children or grandchildren will have to do it. I prefer I take care of the destiny of my kids and my country.”
When Omelyan is not out fighting Russian troops, he is with the territorial defense force helping evacuate Ukrainians from bombed areas of Kyiv, Omelyan said, adding that Russians have been attacking cities at night so that Ukrainian fighters cannot get proper rest after fighting throughout the day.
Taiwan has donated several tonnes of medicine and medical devices to Ukraine through the Polish Strategic Reserves Agency, which is assisting the transfer of the supplies to Ukraine, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.
Taiwan as of Saturday has also raised more than NT$214 million (US$7.61 million) in relief funds for Ukrainian refugees, with the figure expected to rise before the donation drive ends on April 1.
Omelyan expressed his gratitude to Taiwan, saying that he hoped the two countries can work together economically and politically after the conflict has ended.
