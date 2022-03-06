The Executive Yuan on Thursday approved draft amendments to raise the maximum fine to NT$600,000 from NT$500,000 for childcare facility and preschool owners or staff found guilty of abusing children.
The amendments to the Early Childhood Education and Care Act (幼兒教育及照顧法) and the Statute for Preschool Educators (教保服務人員條例) increase the penalties for childcare workers or owners of childcare facilities found guilty of using corporal punishment on children, or sexually harassing, bullying or inappropriately disciplining them.
Under the proposals, offenders could be fined NT$60,000 to NT$600,000.
Photo courtesy of the New Taipei City Education Bureau
Under existing rules, people found guilty of inflicting corporal punishment at childcare facilities and preschools could be fined NT$60,000 to NT$500,000, while those guilty of sexual harassment can be fined up to NT$300,000, and anyone who inappropriately disciplines a child could be fined NT$6,000 to NT$30,000.
The proposed amendments also stipulate that offenders be suspended from work for one to four years or receive a lifetime ban from employment in childcare, based on the severity of the incident, the Ministry of Education said.
Facilities that contravene rules that affect the rights of children and parents would face fines of NT$60,000 to NT$300,000, over the current NT$6,000 to NT$30,000 in fines.
That includes excess enrollment, failure to meet student-teacher ratio and tuition refund requirements, as well as employment of unlicensed care service providers, the proposals show.
An aggregate fine could also be imposed in accordance with the Administrative Penalty Act (行政罰法), the ministry said.
The proposed amendments would revise regulations that give offenders a fixed time to make improvements before a fine is imposed, to simultaneously requiring improvements and issuing a fine.
The harsher punishments were proposed as child abuse cases at care facilities have attracted increasing public attention in the past few years, culminating in a drive last year that collected more than 5,000 signatures on a government-funded public policy platform, demanding increased punishments.
The bill is to be submitted to the legislature for approval.
