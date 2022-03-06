CECC reports eight new domestic cases

Taiwan yesterday reported eight new local COVID-19 cases, including five linked to a self-service restaurant in Kaohsiung, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said.

Centers for Disease Control Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), the CECC’s spokesman, said three of the five people were family members of a self-service restaurant worker in her 30s who was on Friday confirmed to have COVID-19.

The worker had been traveling with her parents and sister in Hualien and Taitung counties from Saturday last week until Tuesday, the center said.

A workers sanitizes a temple in Tainan yesterday. Photo courtesy of the Tainan City Government

The worker’s mother began developing a cough on Thursday last week, while the sister developed a cough and runny nose on Tuesday, Chuang said, adding that the father was so far asymptomatic.

All three were tested twice for COVID-19, with all results coming back positive and showing cycle threshold values between 15 and 21 in the first round, and lower values in the second, indicating that their viral loads were increasing, Chuang said.

The two other cases linked to the Kaohsiung restaurant were people from New Taipei City and Tainan who are contacts of the parents, Chuang said, adding that the parents had been traveling with a group of about 30 people from Feb. 20 to Tuesday last week.

The number of infections linked to the Kaohsiung restaurant so far is six, he added.

The Tainan City Government said that one of the local cases was a man in his 60s who had received three COVID-19 vaccine doses, two shots of AstraZeneca and a Pfizer-BioNTech booster.

The man, who had been traveling with the group, developed a cough and a runny nose on Sunday last week, it said.

Twenty-four contacts of the man had been asked to either quarantine at home or observe self-health management protocols, it added.

The New Taipei City Government said that one of the new cases is a resident in the city’s Jhonghe District (中和) who had received three COVID-19 vaccine doses.

The woman, who is in her 70s, is being treated in a hospital isolation ward, it said.

The CECC said that the three other new cases were linked to a preschool cluster in Taoyuan.

The Taoyuan Department of Public Health said that the three cases tested positive during quarantine and therefore posed no health risk to the local community.

The CECC also reported 72 imported cases, 41 of whom were travelers who tested positive on arrival.

The CECC did not release any information regarding the vaccination status of the imported cases.