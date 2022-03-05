Officer’s spying sentence upheld by Supreme Court

SECRET RECORDINGS: A person the colonel tried to recruit went to prosecutors with the bribes meant to lure him into China’s spy network

The Supreme Court on Thursday upheld a four-year sentence for a retired military officer who was convicted of breaking Taiwan’s national security law by attempting to develop a spy network for China.

Retired lieutenant colonel Tu Yung-hsin (杜永心) was indicted by the New Taipei District Prosecutors’ Office on a charge of contravening the National Security Act (國家安全法) on Dec. 23, 2019.

Tu retired from the military in February 1994 and subsequently went to China to operate a business, prosecutors said.

Retired Lieutenant colonel Tu Yung-hsin exits the High Court in November last year. Photo: Yang Kuo-wen, Taipei Times

While there, he met a Chinese intelligence officer who asked him to set up a spy network in Taiwan and gather information for the Chinese security agency in exchange for financial rewards, they said.

After returning to Taiwan in 2011, Tu focused on recruiting former colleagues and acquaintances with financial difficulties, by offering them money, expensive wine and tea, and trips overseas with all expenses paid.

Tu is alleged to have attempted to recruit an army lieutenant colonel surnamed Tsai (蔡), an officer in a combined arms battalion, prosecutors said.

Tu allegedly asked Tsai to pledge allegiance to the People’s Republic of China by recording a video saying: “In the future, Taiwan will unify with China. If war breaks out between the two sides, I will not fight, and will cooperate with the Chinese motherland.”

Tsai secretly recorded their conversations and brought the case to prosecutors, they said, adding that he turned over the NT$200,000 (US$7,114) and gifts he was given by Tu.

Tsai was not charged given his cooperation.

In a New Taipei City District Court hearing, Tu denied he was working for China, saying he was just bragging to Tsai after having a few drinks.

The court did not believe his explanation, and on Oct. 14, 2020, sentenced him to four years in jail for attempting to develop a spy network for China.

Tu filed an appeal, but the High Court on Nov. 24 last year upheld his sentence.

The Supreme Court’s decision cannot be appealed.