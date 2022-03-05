The Australian Office Taipei has pledged to help Taiwan reach its Bilingual 2030 goals by deepening its educational partnership with the National Development Council and the Ministry of Education, the three organizations said in a statement.
The Joint Statement on the Australia-Taiwan English Language Learning Dialogue, issued following Wednesday’s inaugural meeting, said that the talks would help promote English learning and “connect Australia’s world-leading English language service providers with Taiwanese institutions delivering Taiwan’s Bilingual 2030 policy.”
The bonds between Australian language providers and Taiwanese institutions would be strengthened through the partnership, and “promote Taiwan’s bilingual policy and enhance English language learning,” the statement said.
Photo: Lu Yi-hsuan, Taipei Times
The Australian office is to help train bilingual teachers and provide English-language courses, it said.
The office is to work with its Taiwanese partners to facilitate “sister school relationships, joint degree programs, vocational training, and the promotion” of exchanges between students, teachers and academic professionals, it said.
The Australian and Taiwanese delegates discussed ways to promote collaboration and explored issues such as studying abroad, skills development, vocational training and learning Mandarin, it said.
The Australian Office Taipei said that the number of Taiwanese studying in Australia has risen in the past five years, averaging about 18,000 each year before the COVID-19 pandemic, adding that 250,000 Taiwanese young people have visited Australia on working holiday visas.
Meanwhile, more than 1,000 Australians have visited Taiwan under the Australian government’s New Colombo Plan, “gaining skills and building life-long friendships and understanding,” it said.
Australia “is a natural partner” in Taiwan’s Bilingual 2030 goals, the joint statement said.
Australia’s language education providers “have a long record of high-quality English language education for people from a wide variety of backgrounds,” it said, adding that Taiwan and Australia would continue to deepen their cooperation.
Vice President William Lai (賴清德) yesterday conveyed Taiwan’s desire to join the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) to a visiting US delegation. During a meeting with the bipartisan delegation sent by US President Joe Biden, Lai said he hopes progress could be made on a Taiwan-US bilateral trade agreement, as well as on Taiwan’s bid to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership. He also expressed a desire for Taiwan to join the Quad, a strategic security dialogue between the US, India, Japan and Australia. “The visit by this delegation has important implications for security in the Indo-Pacific. Taiwanese have largely
Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) lawmakers voiced their disapproval of a report by the legislature’s Legislative Research Bureau recommending that the government reduce swathes of Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ). In the report titled A Brief Analysis of Issues Pertaining to the Country’s ADIZ — which was later withdrawn from the Legislative Yuan’s Web site — the agency said that the zone’s southwestern portion overlaps with air corridors that Chinese warplanes must take to conduct exercises outside of the Bashi Channel. This means that Taiwan’s air force must scramble fighter jets in response to routine air and sea drills conducted by the
‘WONDERFUL’: Mike Pompeo said he had been looking forward to visiting Taiwan as he began his four-day stay, during which he is to meet with President Tsai Ing-wen Former US secretary of state Mike Pompeo yesterday evening arrived in Taipei for a four-day visit that is to include meetings with top-level officials. Pompeo, who served as his country’s top diplomat during the administration of former US president Donald Trump, arrived at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport at 7:38pm, accompanied by his wife, Susan Pompeo, his former adviser on China policy Miles Yu (余茂春) and nine other people. The group was greeted at the airport by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Harry Tseng (曾厚仁). Upon his arrival, Pompeo said it was “wonderful” to be in Taiwan. “I’ve been looking forward to coming to visit
The Taipei City Government yesterday extended its subsidies for residents staying at designated COVID-19 disease prevention hotels in the city for quarantine or isolation. The subsidy program was scheduled to end yesterday, but as the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) has announced a modified quarantine policy for inbound travelers, the city extended the program to encourage residents to isolate or quarantine in hotels, the Taipei Department of Information and Tourism said. People can apply for a subsidy of NT$500 per day for up to a total of NT$5,000 for 10 days according to the program, which would be under rolling review,