Agricultural losses top NT$159m as weather hits fruit

Staff writer, with CNA





Agricultural losses nationwide from a spell of cold and wet weather last month totaled NT$159.97 million (US$5.69 million), with fruit such as mangoes, strawberries and pears among the hardest hit, the Council of Agriculture said on Wednesday.

Pingtung County suffered the most, reporting NT$56.51 million of agricultural losses, or about 35 percent of the national total, as of 5pm on Tuesday, council data showed.

Miaoli County was next with estimated losses of NT $33.66 million, or 21 percent of the national total, followed by Taichung with NT$27.99 million in losses (17 percent), Taoyuan at NT$18.84 million (12 percent) and Hsinchu County at NT$10.59 million (7 percent), the data showed.

Hualien County Department of Agriculture head Chen Shu-hui, center, speaks with a grower in Hualien County on Wednesday. Photo: Wang Chun-chi, Taipei Times

In terms of crop types, 389 hectares of Irwin and other mango varieties were damaged, with combined losses estimated at NT$40.33 million, the council said.

Agriculture and Food Agency Deputy Director Yao Chih-wang (姚志旺) on Wednesday said that the cold wave had hit just as mango trees were blossoming in Pingtung, with the county accounting for about 40 percent of domestic Irwin mango production.

In Tainan, which produces the other 60 percent of Taiwan’s Irwin crop, the trees blossom about a month later, largely sparing them from damage, Yao said.

Losses in the domestic strawberry crop were reportedly NT$35.12 million, followed by pears at NT$31.04 million.

Chang Shu-mei (張淑美), who has grown strawberries in Nantou’s Guoxing Township (國姓) for more than 20 years, said it was rare to see so many consecutive days of rain during the second strawberry harvest, which is in January and February.

The rain, which persisted for nearly a week, caused severe damage to her strawberry crop, destroying much of the harvest, Chang said.

Chive and wax apple crops were also affected by the weather, with losses estimated to be NT$19.02 million and NT$7.4 million respectively, council data showed.

However, the overall impact on those crops was less severe, due to the short cultivation period for chives, while wax apples remain in season until May, the council said.