The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported two new domestic COVID-19 cases, including a woman in Kaohsiung whose source of infection is unknown.
The woman, a cafeteria worker in her 30s, developed symptoms on Thursday and sought treatment at a clinic, said Centers for Disease Control Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), who is the CECC’s spokesman.
Contact tracing has shown no connection between the woman and existing cases, Chuang said, adding that she traveled with family members to Hualien and Taitung counties on Monday and Tuesday.
Photo courtesy of the Central Epidemic Command Center
The CECC has identified 29 contacts of the woman and tested eight of them, Chuang said.
Five have already returned negative results, with the results of the rest pending, he said.
The other new domestic case is linked to a previous cluster at a preschool in Taoyuan, Chuang said.
The case is the father of a Midi Preschool student who tested positive for COVID-19 during quarantine, Chuang said.
Also yesterday, the CECC reclassified three imported cases as domestic after determining that they were part of a cluster at a quarantine hotel in Taipei.
As of yesterday, Taiwan had 15,451 domestically transmitted infections out of 20,717 confirmed COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began in early 2020.
The CECC yesterday also reported 62 imported cases, including 23 people who tested positive on arrival in Taiwan.
They arrived in Taiwan between Jan. 19 and Thursday from 14 countries, including the US, Vietnam, India and the Philippines, the CECC said.
In other developments, the Ministry of Education has revised its COVID-19 prevention guidelines for elementary and junior-high school students, waiving requirements on room types and numbers of students allowed in the same room on field trips.
In a notification issued on Thursday, the ministry instructed elementary and junior-high schools nationwide to comply with the new rules, which came in the wake of the CECC on Feb. 24 ordering that from Monday, the mandatory quarantine period for all arrivals in Taiwan be shortened to 10 days from 14.
The decision takes economic factors into consideration, following a significant improvement in the COVID-19 situation in Taiwan, the CECC said.
Prior to the new rules, students on field trips had to be accommodated in single rooms, or rooms with two beds if there were two students to a room.
If the students were from the same class, four were permitted to stay in the same room.
The ministry said it made the changes after the Tourism Bureau waived its rules governing accommodation for group tours.
Also from Monday, a requirement that close contacts of a confirmed case at a school undergo COVID-19 testing for 14 days is to be shortened to 10 days, the ministry said.
