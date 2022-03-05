Airlines and cabin crew were fined a total of NT$10.34 million (US$367,775) in the past two years for contravening COVID-19 disease prevention rules set by the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC), Civil Aeronautics Administration (CAA) data showed.
The CAA recorded 49 breaches of COVID-19 rules by pilots and flight attendants of Taiwanese airlines from March 2020 to Wednesday last week, 23 of which were recorded among China Airlines crew, 24 from EVA Airways and two from Starlux Airlines.
Fines totaling NT$4.74 million were administered for those 49 incidents, the CAA said.
Photo: Chu Pei-hsiung, Taipei Times
China Airlines and EVA as business entities were found to have contravened disease prevention rules and paid fines totaling NT$5.6 million, it said.
Thirty-two pilots and four flight attendants had been diagnosed with COVID-19 as of Wednesday last week, CAA data showed.
Fourteen pilots contracted the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2, 12 of whom returned on flights from the US and two from Europe, the agency said.
The pilots tested positive for Omicron while in CECC-mandated five-day quarantine followed by nine days of self-health management, the CAA said, adding that none of the flight attendants working on the same flights as the pilots tested positive.
Breaches of disease prevention regulations declined after the CECC in September last year required cabin crew to quarantine at hotels and government facilities rather than at home, the agency said.
As of Wednesday last week, 99.8 percent of more than 10,220 cabin crew at nine Taiwanese airlines had been fully vaccinated, with 91.8 percent having received at least one booster shot, it said.
The CECC is to implement a new quarantine policy for cabin crew on Monday. Flight attendants who have received at least one booster shot are to quarantine for five days and observe self-health management for another five.
Those who have not received a booster are to follow the same regimen with an additional four days of self-health management.
“We hope that the new policy gives cabin crew some breathing room, as they have been on a seemingly endless cycle of quarantine and testing over the past year,” CAA Deputy Director-General Clark Lin (林俊良) said.
Vice President William Lai (賴清德) yesterday conveyed Taiwan’s desire to join the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) to a visiting US delegation. During a meeting with the bipartisan delegation sent by US President Joe Biden, Lai said he hopes progress could be made on a Taiwan-US bilateral trade agreement, as well as on Taiwan’s bid to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership. He also expressed a desire for Taiwan to join the Quad, a strategic security dialogue between the US, India, Japan and Australia. “The visit by this delegation has important implications for security in the Indo-Pacific. Taiwanese have largely
Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) lawmakers voiced their disapproval of a report by the legislature’s Legislative Research Bureau recommending that the government reduce swathes of Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ). In the report titled A Brief Analysis of Issues Pertaining to the Country’s ADIZ — which was later withdrawn from the Legislative Yuan’s Web site — the agency said that the zone’s southwestern portion overlaps with air corridors that Chinese warplanes must take to conduct exercises outside of the Bashi Channel. This means that Taiwan’s air force must scramble fighter jets in response to routine air and sea drills conducted by the
‘WONDERFUL’: Mike Pompeo said he had been looking forward to visiting Taiwan as he began his four-day stay, during which he is to meet with President Tsai Ing-wen Former US secretary of state Mike Pompeo yesterday evening arrived in Taipei for a four-day visit that is to include meetings with top-level officials. Pompeo, who served as his country’s top diplomat during the administration of former US president Donald Trump, arrived at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport at 7:38pm, accompanied by his wife, Susan Pompeo, his former adviser on China policy Miles Yu (余茂春) and nine other people. The group was greeted at the airport by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Harry Tseng (曾厚仁). Upon his arrival, Pompeo said it was “wonderful” to be in Taiwan. “I’ve been looking forward to coming to visit
The Taipei City Government yesterday extended its subsidies for residents staying at designated COVID-19 disease prevention hotels in the city for quarantine or isolation. The subsidy program was scheduled to end yesterday, but as the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) has announced a modified quarantine policy for inbound travelers, the city extended the program to encourage residents to isolate or quarantine in hotels, the Taipei Department of Information and Tourism said. People can apply for a subsidy of NT$500 per day for up to a total of NT$5,000 for 10 days according to the program, which would be under rolling review,