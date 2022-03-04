UN climate report hints at challenges for Taiwan: MOST

‘IRREVERSIBLE IMPACT’: A global temperature increase of 2°C might lead to a rice harvest decline of up to 20 percent in Taiwan, the ministry said

Staff writer, with CNA





Without plans to mitigate and adapt to climate change, Taiwan could face serious challenges in the years ahead, the Ministry of Science and Technology (MOST) said on Tuesday after the publication of a major UN climate change report.

The ministry said in a statement that its latest study indicated that human-induced global warming could disrupt local ecosystems and the lives of Taiwanese.

There could be more extreme weather, including stronger typhoons, more severe droughts and torrential rain, the ministry said in response to Monday’s publication of the report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, a UN body that assesses climate change-related science.

“The world faces unavoidable multiple climate hazards over the next two decades, with global warming of 1.5°C,” the panel said.

“Even temporarily exceeding this warming level will result in additional severe impacts, some of which will be irreversible,” it said, adding that risks for society would also increase, including to infrastructure and low-lying coastal settlements.

The ministry said that a global temperature increase of 2°C would cause sea levels to rise by 0.5m, while an increase of 4°C would lead to a 1.2m rise, exponentially increasing the chance of flooding, particularly in southwestern Taiwan.

Global warming could also damage ecosystems and the agricultural sector in Taiwan, the ministry said.

If global temperatures increase by an average of 2°C, Taiwan would see its rice harvest fall 5 to 20 percent and the spread of Aedes aegypti — which spread dengue fever — further north, it said.

Taiwan should work with the global community to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and improve its ability to adapt to climate change, the ministry said.

Experts in Taiwan urged the government to treat global warming as an issue of national importance.

Yuan Mei-hua (袁美華), an assistant research fellow in Academia Sinica’s Research Center for Environmental Changes, said it is time for Taiwan to establish a nationwide surveillance and reporting system for its ecosystems.

Liao Kuo-wei (廖國偉), a professor at the Department of Bioenvironmental Systems Engineering at National Taiwan University, said Taiwan needs to better assess the risks posed by global warming and respond accordingly.

However, most strategies proposed so far lack detail, he said, adding that a more integrated approach is needed.