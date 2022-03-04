Taiwan yesterday reported four new domestic COVID-19 cases connected to a cluster involving four schools in Taoyuan, bringing the total in the cluster of unknown origin to 30 cases, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said.
The new cases are a girl who attends Midi Preschool and three relatives of another student at the preschool who tested positive on Sunday, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the CECC, told the center’s news briefing.
The test results of the girl and two of her family members who tested positive on Monday showed that they were not recently infected, making them likely candidates for the cluster’s earliest cases, Chen said.
Photo courtesy of the Central Epidemic Command Center
The CECC has begun testing other family members to verify its hypothesis, he said, adding that the center is also looking into another family from whom the cluster might have emerged.
The cluster also involves Guanyin Elementary School, Fulin Elementary School and Shinjie Elementary School. Midi, Guanyin, and Fulin are in Guanyin District (觀音), while Shinjie is in Jhongli District (中壢).
Genome sequencing results showed that cluster cases had the same strain of the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 that circulated in an outbreak in Taoyuan in early January, said Centers for Disease Control Deputy Director-General Philip Lo (羅一鈞), who is the deputy head of the CECC’s medical response division.
The center is investigating potential links to earlier local cases, Lo said.
The CECC is also monitoring two other clusters of unknown origin involving the same Omicron strain, Lo added.
One of them mainly involves members of a religious group who dined together at a Taipei restaurant last month, he said, adding that the cluster has 49 cases, including one reported yesterday.
The other cluster, which has eight cases to date, involves a New Taipei City family, employees at a hot pot restaurant where they dined before testing positive for COVID-19, and family members of one restaurant employee, it said.
The CECC is also monitoring three individual cases of unknown origin, of which two are health workers at quarantine hotels in Taipei and New Taipei City, and the third a marine surveyor who had been working in various harbor areas in central and southern Taiwan before testing positive, the center said.
The three cases’ genome sequencing results do not match any previously sequenced cases, the center added.
Taiwan also reported 66 imported cases, the CECC said.
Power outages throughout Taiwan yesterday did not affect COVID-19 vaccine storage, Chen said.
Contracted medical facilities have on-site systems that can provide about four hours of emergency power in the event of a power outage, he added.
Additional reporting by Wu Liang-yi
