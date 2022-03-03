CECC eases aircrew quarantines

INFECTION LINKS TRACED: Two new local cases were linked to a cluster involving a preschool in Taoyuan and tested positive during isolation, the center said

Quarantine regulations for Taiwan-based airline crew members would be eased on Monday next week, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced yesterday.

The announcement came after the CECC on Thursday last week said that the mandatory quarantine for inbound travelers to Taiwan would next week be shortened from 14 to 10 days and that people could quarantine at home if they have a room for themselves with a bathroom attached.

Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the CECC, yesterday said that quarantine regulations for Taiwan-based airline crew members would on the same day also be eased.

China Airlines flight attendants and pilots wheel their luggage through Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport on May 7 last year. Photo: Chu Pei-hsiung, Taipei Times

Returning crew members on long-haul flights who have had three doses of a COVID-19 vaccine would have to quarantine for five days and observe self-health management protocols for another five days, with polymerase chain reaction (PCR) COVID-19 tests on the fifth and 10th day after entering Taiwan, Chen said.

Quarantines for those who have not had three doses, or who had their third shot less than 14 days earlier, would not be eased, he said.

They would have to quarantine for five days, observe self-health management for nine days, and receive PCR tests on the fifth and 14th day, as well as a rapid test on the ninth day, he added.

Fully vaccinated crew members on short-haul flights would have to observe self-health management for seven days, with PCR tests every seven days and rapid tests between PCR tests, Chen said.

Centers for Disease Control Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), who is the CECC’s spokesman, said the vaccination rate among Taiwan-based crew members is 99.8 percent, 99.8 percent and 91.1 percent for the first, second and third doses respectively, citing Civil Aeronautics Administration data.

The CECC yesterday reported two local and 47 imported COVID-19 cases.

The two local cases are linked to a cluster involving preschool children in Taoyuan that emerged in the past few days, Chen said, adding that the two new cases tested positive during isolation.

Chen said that the center would observe the effects of the shortened quarantines before further easing disease prevention rules.

The CECC expects higher case counts when border control measures are eased, so people should practice preventive measures, Chen said.

The center and local governments should continue to cooperate to keep the COVID-19 situation under control to prevent outbreaks similar to that in Hong Kong, he said.