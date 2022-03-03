A proposed liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal project in Taoyuan’s Guanyin District (觀音) yesterday passed its environmental impact assessment at the Environmental Protection Administration (EPA).
CPC Corp, Taiwan (CPC), which would build and operate the terminal, expects that it would in June 2025 begin providing gas to the Datan power plant.
The refiner said that the site was selected to enable speedy delivery to the power plant.
Photo: CNA
A referendum on Dec. 18 last year urged the relocation of the project, as it might affect algal reefs, but failed to pass.
CPC said it had taken its potential environmental effect into account and would build the terminal farther offshore, adding that it would not pursue earlier plans to reclaim 21 hectares of land to build a harbor and turning basin.
The terminal would allow for maximum protection of algal reefs, the company said.
Photo: Lo Chi, Taipei Times
The new terminal would ensure that all gas-powered plants in Taiwan could receive fuel from multiple sources, CPC said, adding that northern Taiwan, which consumes 40 percent of the nation’s natural gas, currently receives gas from terminals in Kaohsiung and Taichung.
The third LNG terminal would ensure power grid stability, it said.
Rescue Datan’s Algal Reefs Alliance convener Pan Chong-cheng (潘忠政), who participated in the EPA meeting that approved the project, called on CPC to honor pledges made ahead of the referendum to protect the environment.
Wild at Heart Legal Defense Association lawyer Tsai Ya-ying (蔡雅瀅) urged government transparency on natural gas prices and demand, citing price fluctuations caused by Russia’s attack on Ukraine.
Citing the government’s pledge to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, she said that CPC should make plans to restore the natural environment.
National Sun Yat-sen University professor Chang Hsueh-wen (張學文) and National Taiwan University associate professor Lee Pei-fen (李培芬), who sat on the environmental impact assessment committee, said CPC should use drones to monitor the situation of sand drift and crustose coralline algae in the area.
Deputy Minister of Economic Affairs Tseng Wen-sheng (曾文生) said the new terminal would play an important role in the nation’s goal of transitioning to cleaner energy sources.
Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) lawmakers voiced their disapproval of a report by the legislature’s Legislative Research Bureau recommending that the government reduce swathes of Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ). In the report titled A Brief Analysis of Issues Pertaining to the Country’s ADIZ — which was later withdrawn from the Legislative Yuan’s Web site — the agency said that the zone’s southwestern portion overlaps with air corridors that Chinese warplanes must take to conduct exercises outside of the Bashi Channel. This means that Taiwan’s air force must scramble fighter jets in response to routine air and sea drills conducted by the
The Taipei City Government yesterday extended its subsidies for residents staying at designated COVID-19 disease prevention hotels in the city for quarantine or isolation. The subsidy program was scheduled to end yesterday, but as the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) has announced a modified quarantine policy for inbound travelers, the city extended the program to encourage residents to isolate or quarantine in hotels, the Taipei Department of Information and Tourism said. People can apply for a subsidy of NT$500 per day for up to a total of NT$5,000 for 10 days according to the program, which would be under rolling review,
‘COUNTERMEASURES NEEDED’: Youths susceptible to FOMO who used the popular location-sharing app Zenly reported higher rates of anxiety and insomnia More than 80 percent of young people reported experiencing “fear of missing out” (FOMO) from social media, especially the increasingly popular social location-sharing app Zenly, a Child Welfare League Foundation survey found on Tuesday. The foundation from Nov. 10 to Dec. 9 last year surveyed 1,818 junior-high and high-school students, asking them about their social media use and its potential effect on their well-being. The most commonly used social platforms were Facebook Messenger, used by 80.4 percent of respondents, followed by Instagram (77.5 percent), Facebook (72.9 percent) and Line (72.2 percent), the survey found. Newer platforms were also fairly popular, led by
Taiwan was rated a “free” nation with a score of 94 points, which ranked it tied 17th among the 210 nations and territories assessed in the latest edition of the Freedom in the World report published on Thursday. The report for last year, compiled by Washington-based Freedom House, scored Taiwan 38 points out of 40 for political rights and 56 out of 60 for civil liberties. Sharing top spot were Norway, Finland and Sweden, which each received full marks, while the nations ahead of Taiwan in the Asia-Pacific region were New Zealand (99, fourth), Japan (96, tied 11th) and Australia (95, tied