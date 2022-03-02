CECC may soon lift mask mandate for exercising

RELATIVELY HIGH: Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung said airport arrivals had a positivity rate of 7.43 percent, with most no longer coming from the US The mask mandate for exercising is likely to be lifted soon, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday, as it reported 54 imported cases of COVID-19 and two domestic cases. Of the 54 imported cases, 31 people tested positive for COVID-19 upon arrival in Taiwan, while 23 tested positive in quarantine, said Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center. Testing of airports arrivals on Tuesday showed a relatively high positivity rate of 7.43 percent, Chen said, adding that there has been an increase in cases imported from countries in Southeast Asia and the Middle East, whereas

By Lee I-chia