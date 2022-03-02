President vows stability of power amid 2050 goals

By Su Yung-yao and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer





The industrial and commercial sector will have a stable power supply, and should work closely with the government to transition to cleaner energy sources to realize the global goal of net zero emissions by 2050, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) told a meeting with the heads of eight union groups yesterday.

The government will consider companies’ sizes when creating a carbon tax, Tsai said.

The government would implement taxes for state-owned companies and use them as models, she said, adding that implementation of carbon tax policies would be gradual.

President Tsai Ing-wen, right, speaks at a meeting of union representatives in Taipei yesterday. Photo: CNA

“We will not hold companies back to reach this goal,” Tsai said.

The government estimates that peak power use would continue to increase this year, but the government has undertaken measures to guarantee smooth and undisrupted coverage for commercial and private customers, she said.

The government expects annual power use to rise by 2 percent this year, with a margin of error of 0.5 percent, she said.

Solar power supply this year is expected to increase by 3 gigawatts, while four coastal wind farms are to be completed and connected to the grid, Tsai said.

The government would continue to build facilities to generate energy from renewable sources, which will increase the clean power supply and help the nation achieve its goal of net zero carbon emissions by 2050, she said.

Meanwhile, exports increased 30 percent last year and GDP per capita exceeded US$30,000 per person for the first time, Tsai told the meeting.

“We hope that as industries benefit from booming business, they share their profits with employees by raising wages,” Tsai said.

Regarding a shortage of workers, Tsai said that the government would allow migrant workers and foreign students who have worked in Taiwan for six years to be retained, adding that such people are usually eligible for permanent residency.

This policy would allow Taiwan to retain skilled migrant workers, which would boost industries, she said.