Parties condemn Russian invasion

FOUR CAUCUSES: Moscow has violated the UN Charter and illegally used force to breach the sovereignty and territory of Ukraine, harming global peace, they said

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter





The four legislative caucuses yesterday issued a joint statement condemning Russia for invading Ukraine, saying that Taipei should work with other countries to deter Russian aggression and protect Taiwanese who are still in Ukraine.

The Democratic Progressive Party, Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT), Taiwan People’s Party and New Power Party caucuses expressed their support as countries around the world stepped up sanctions against Russia.

The invasion has resulted in casualties, displaced Ukrainians and severely disrupted the world order, which peace-loving Taiwanese cannot accept, the caucuses said.

“We strongly condemn the Russian government for violating the UN Charter, and its illegal use of force to breach Ukraine’s sovereignty and territory, which has damaged regional and global peace and stability,” they said, adding that Moscow should halt its attack.

Legislators across the party lines said that they support the countermeasures launched by the international community to thwart Russian aggression, adding that the government should work with other countries and participate in the countermeasures.

“We call on all parties to quickly resume peaceful dialogue and settle their disputes in a rational manner,” they said.

The government should maintain close contact with Taiwanese who are still in Ukraine, help them evacuate and offer other necessary assistance, they said.

It should also provide humanitarian aid to Ukraine and offer all necessary assistance to Ukrainians in Taiwan, they said.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) told a plenary session that the government is opening an account to accept donations for Ukrainian refugees.

Deputy legislative speaker Tsai Chi-chang (蔡其昌) said that the ministry plans to use the foundation that was established with leftover funds donated for people affected by the 921 Earthquake in 1999 as a contact point with the Ukrainian government.

Minister of the Interior Hsu Kuo-yung (徐國勇) said that the government would allow Ukrainians who are in Taiwan to extend their visas.

As long as a Ukrainian national applies to extend their visa, his ministry, which supervises the National Immigration Agency, would grant them an extension, Hsu said, adding that there would be no limit on how many extensions it could give.

Additional reporting by CNA