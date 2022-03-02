Beigan (北竿), Matsu’s second-largest island, is hosting a permanent exhibition to celebrate the local fishing industry and the site of a battlefield along Fusing Road in Tangci Village (塘岐).
Lienchiang County’s Department of Cultural Affairs joined hands with Huafan University to organize the exhibition titled “On the Road to Revival.”
The title is a wordplay on the name of the road Fusing (復興), which means “revival.”
Photo: CNA
The exhibition aims to tell the stories of local people and Matsu’s rich culture. During the years when Matsu’s fishing industry thrived, people had to preserve the surplus catch by drying and salting, which led to considerable demand for salt.
To resolve disputes about salt distribution, “salt monuments” were erected during the Qing Dynasty to document regulations governing the domestic salt trade.
The monuments mark the exhibition’s starting point in the history of Matsu’s fishing industry, Wang Li-jyun (王禮俊), a researcher on Beigan’s culture and history, said in an interview.
Visitors can then walk to the Beigan Library, which was once a rice mill, to experience “the taste of sunshine” through the sun-dried products on display, including shrimp shells, fish noodles and dried fish.
Following the retreat of the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) government to Taiwan, the original fishing village became a front line between Taiwan and China due to its strategic location, and Tangci developed into a commercial street for military personnel, information provided by the department said.
The Lienchiang County Government recreated this historical scene by transforming old buildings on Fusing Road into bathrooms used by soldiers, billiard rooms and shops that sell frozen desserts, telling Tangci’s history and cultural stories through these exhibition halls around street corners.
