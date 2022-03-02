More than 5.71 million people are eligible to book an appointment for a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine through the national booking system today, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday, as it reported four local infections and 40 imported cases.
Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), the CECC’s spokesman, said that booking a booster vaccine appointment in the 25th round of the national COVID-19 vaccination booking system (1922.gov.tw) starts today.
People aged 18 years or older who received their second dose on or before Dec. 19 last year are eligible to book an appointment, he said, adding that the shots are to be administered between Monday and Sunday next week.
Photo: CNA
Bookings open at 10am today for people aged 55 years or older, at 12pm for people aged 38 to 54, and at 2pm for people aged 18 to 37, Chuang said, adding that the deadline is 12pm on Friday.
A total of 1.51 million vaccination slots would be opened across the nation, comprising 1.21 million doses of the Moderna vaccine, about 206,000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, 76,000 doses of the Medigen vaccine and 1,600 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine.
As of Monday, the nation’s first-dose COVID-19 vaccination rate was 82.84 percent, full vaccination coverage was 76.83 percent and the booster dose vaccination rate was 41.44 percent, the CECC’s data showed.
Among the four local infections confirmed yesterday, one is linked to a cluster involving a religious gathering in Taipei, Chuang said.
The case, a colleague of one of the infected members of the religious group, tested positive upon ending their 14-day isolation on Monday.
The three other cases are linked to a cluster of infections involving several preschool students in Taoyuan, Chuang said, adding that the three are sons of a previous case — No. 20,621 — who had direct contact with the infected father of an infected preschool student, he said.
Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Deputy Director-General Philip Lo (羅一鈞), deputy head of the CECC’s medical response division, said that among the 15 different strains of the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 that had been found among local cases, there were six chains of transmission with an unknown infection source that are being monitored.
The CECC also reported 40 new imported cases, including 25 people who tested positive at the airport on Monday.
Asked about a report that several Taiwanese in Ukraine who evacuated to Turkey were blocked from boarding a plane to Taiwan because they did not have a negative COVID-19 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test result, Chuang said there could be some misunderstanding by airline personnel.
Although a negative COVID-19 result from a PCR test is required for traveling to Taiwan, passengers without the test result could sign an affidavit and inform the airline, so that the airline can arrange special seating for them separate from other people, before boarding the plane.
From Jan. 4 to yesterday, there were 631 inbound passengers who did not have a negative PCR test result with them, but they were required to undergo a COVID-19 test upon arrival at the airport, he said.
The government is to discuss preventing long-term expatriates who have suspended their National Health Insurance (NHI) from immediately resuming coverage upon returning to Taiwan, the National Health Insurance Administration (NHIA) said on Tuesday. An administration meeting on Friday is to cover copayments for medical services under the NHI system, rules for overseas Taiwanese seeking medical treatment and an increase to the highest NHI premium band, NHIA Director-General Lee Po-chang (李伯璋) said. Lee’s statements came after Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said in a media interview that the administration would this year raise drug prices and adjust the copayment system
HIGH COST: Russia’s recognition of breakaway regions could create a precedent for Western countries to recognize Taiwan, putting Beijing in an awkward position Moscow’s recognition of two breakaway areas of Ukraine creates a potentially messy precedent for China’s claims to Taiwan, analysts said. While China might support Russia’s move to incorporate lost territory, Moscow’s recognition of independence for two breakaway areas of Ukraine could also create a precedent for Western nations to recognize Taiwan, said Chong Ja Ian (莊嘉穎), an associate professor at the National University of Singapore. “Russia’s actions and statements create an awkward situation for the PRC [People’s Republic of China],” he said. “Beijing seems to be very cautious about how it frames these issues, emphasizing instead the need for peace.” Beijing has long
RELATIVELY HIGH: Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung said airport arrivals had a positivity rate of 7.43 percent, with most no longer coming from the US The mask mandate for exercising is likely to be lifted soon, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday, as it reported 54 imported cases of COVID-19 and two domestic cases. Of the 54 imported cases, 31 people tested positive for COVID-19 upon arrival in Taiwan, while 23 tested positive in quarantine, said Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center. Testing of airports arrivals on Tuesday showed a relatively high positivity rate of 7.43 percent, Chen said, adding that there has been an increase in cases imported from countries in Southeast Asia and the Middle East, whereas
Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) lawmakers voiced their disapproval of a report by the legislature’s Legislative Research Bureau recommending that the government reduce swathes of Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ). In the report titled A Brief Analysis of Issues Pertaining to the Country’s ADIZ — which was later withdrawn from the Legislative Yuan’s Web site — the agency said that the zone’s southwestern portion overlaps with air corridors that Chinese warplanes must take to conduct exercises outside of the Bashi Channel. This means that Taiwan’s air force must scramble fighter jets in response to routine air and sea drills conducted by the