Exhibitions have been hosted in the Legislative Yuan Gallery and the Cultural Corridor since 2000, bringing an artistic atmosphere to the conflict-prone image of the country’s legislature.
Most legislators traverse the Cultural Corridor, next to the Legislative Yuan chamber, as they walk from their offices in the Research Building and into the legislature for meetings.
Watercolor, ink and oil paintings, along with lithographic prints and calligraphy, are on permanent display along the corridor, a public space where visitors can appreciate the work.
Photo: George Tsorng, Taipei Times
However, there is also the little-known Legislative Yuan Gallery, which is not open to the public.
Located in the administration building, the gallery displays sculptures, ceramics and industrial designs.
Art has been displayed in the gallery for more than 20 years, spanning three legislative speakers — Wang Jin-pyng (王金平), Su Jia-chyuan (蘇嘉全) and You Si-kun (游錫堃) — a practice that has remained during Taiwan’s changing political landscape.
Exhibitions organized every two months with the National Taiwan Museum comprise 10 traditional pieces and 20 three-dimensional artworks, staff said.
These exclusive exhibitions have strict selection criteria, one being that the artists must have held individual or joint exhibitions, and received an awards at a competition, the staff said.
Additionally, an artist can be exhibited in the Legislative Yuan once within an eight-year period, the staff added.
National Taiwan Museum staff also mentioned that they avoid exhibiting work from well-known artists in the hope that the exhibitions serve as a creative space for artists who are making a name for themselves.
Some works are not considered to be suitable considering the backgrounds or tastes of some legislators, a person familiar with the selection process said.
Artworks featuring nudes, weapons and religious imagery are considered too sensitive for display, while abstract paintings and modern art are avoided out of concerns over fanning controversy, the person said.
