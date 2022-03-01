This year’s third batch of Moderna vaccines arrive

Staff writer, with CNA





Taiwan yesterday received its third shipment of Moderna COVID-19 vaccines this year comprising 1.2 million doses.

The shipment is part of the second agreement Taiwan signed with Moderna in July last year to procure 35 million doses for this year and the next, 20 million of which are set to be delivered this year, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said.

With the latest shipment, Taiwan has received 4.14 million Moderna doses under the agreement, the CECC said.

A shipment of Moderna COVID-19 vaccines is offloaded from a China Airlines cargo plane at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport yesterday. Photo: Chu Pei-hsiung, Taipei Times

The newly delivered doses are due to expire on Aug. 5, it said.

As of Saturday, the first-dose vaccination rate in Taiwan was 82.79 percent and the full vaccination coverage rate was 76.7 percent, while the booster shot coverage rate was 40.19 percent, CECC data showed.

The data showed that 0.81 percent of the population had received a third shot that is not a booster dose, which are given to immunocompromised people who do not develop the same immune response after vaccination as others.

The China Airlines cargo plane that carried the vaccines landed at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport at 1:49am yesterday, after being delayed for a few hours. The plane was scheduled to arrive at 8:45pm on Sunday after taking off from Atlanta, Georgia, at 6:03pm on Saturday and stopping over in Anchorage, Alaska.