The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported 56 new COVID-19 infections — 47 imported cases and nine local cases, including five children.
Of the imported cases, 35 arrived in Taiwan on Sunday and tested positive in airports, said Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), who is the CECC’s spokesman.
The nine local cases comprise seven people in Taoyuan and one each in New Taipei City and Tainan, he said.
One of the cases in Taoyuan — No. 20,580 — is a boy under five years old and is related to two previously confirmed cases, Chuang said.
He tested positive during isolation, with a cycle threshold (Ct) value of 14.8, indicating a high viral load, Chuang added.
Of the 237 people who underwent testing at a temporary COVID-19 testing station at Taoyuan’s Fulin Elementary School, a girl under the age of 10 (case No. 20,617) tested positive, he said, adding that she was in the class of a previous case (No. 20,563) who is a teacher at the school.
Another girl under 10 (case No. 20,618) also tested positive during isolation, with a Ct value of 18.7, Chuang said, adding that she went to the same after-school childcare center as a previous case.
Of the 1,037 people who underwent screening at a temporary testing station in Taoyuan’s Guan-Yin Elementary School, two tested positive, he said.
They are a boy under the age of five (case No. 20,619) and a girl under 10 (case No. 20,620), Chuang said.
A woman in her 30s (case No. 20,622) is the mother of case No. 20,619, he said, adding that she accompanied him during isolation and tested positive yesterday.
Another woman in her 30s (case No. 20,621), an accountant who had come into close contact with a previous case at work on Wednesday, tested positive yesterday, with a CT value of 19.1, Chuang said.
The case in New Taipei City (No. 20,623) is a woman in her 60s who is the mother of a previous case, he said.
She tested negative on Friday during quarantine, but she developed a sore throat on Sunday and tested positive, with a Ct value of 25.6.
The case in Tainan (No. 20,581) is a man in his 20s who is linked to a cluster involving workers of a CPC Corp, Taiwan oil refinery in Kaohsiung, Chuang said, adding that the man came into contact with a previous case at work on Feb. 14 and tested positive upon ending isolation.
Of the nine local cases, only two tested positive during isolation, he added.
