Tainan Mayor Huang Wei-che (黃偉哲) on Saturday unveiled a monument and opened a special exhibition to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the 228 Incident.
Protesters on Feb. 28, 1947, demanded the arrest of those responsible for the indiscriminate killing of a bystander in an angry crowd the previous day, and were machine-gunned by security personnel. A brutal crackdown followed, in which tens of thousands died during nearly four decades of martial law.
The monument, called The Starting Point to the Road of Justice and Courage (正義與勇氣之路起點), has been placed at the former Tainan Prefecture Council, which housed an assembly hall during Japanese rule.
Photo: Hong Jui-chin, Taipei Times
“Setting up this monument and the permanent exhibit, titled ‘Justice and Courage,’ we hope the public learns the stories of the heroic figures who were the early leaders of the Taiwanese democracy movement, and of the legacy left by their work,” Huang said at the inauguration ceremony.
“By learning about these historical figures and the events that took place in Tainan, we hope the public can cherish the freedom and democracy that we enjoy today,” he said.
Designated as a civic historical site, the former Tainan Prefecture Council is under renovation to become the 228 Memorial Hall, scheduled to open this July, Huang said.
“With its opening, along with a special exhibit and new projects, the city government will undertake more work and resources for people to learn our history, and to remember those pioneers and city forefathers,” he said.
Among those in attendance at the ceremony were family members of people who were killed in the 228 Incident — descendants of lawyer Tang Te-chang (湯德章), public prosecutor Wang Yu-ling (王育霖) and university professor Lim Bo-seng (林茂生).
“Among the areas where conflict erupted during the 228 Incident, one of them was here at old Tainan Prefecture Council. It is the right place for the city’s 228 Memorial Hall, given its place in history and its meaning for local people,” said Wang’s son, Wang Ke-shao (王克紹), a medical practitioner now in his 70s.
The monument lists nearby locations related to the 228 Incident.
“We will also list other commemoration sites and relics of historic human rights incidents, so the public can take self-guided tours starting at this place,” Tainan Cultural Affairs Bureau director Yeh Tse-shan (葉澤山) said.
RETURNING TO NORMAL: Taiwan’s balancing of the economy with disease measures proves that the nation’s approach can stand the test of time, the premier said The nation’s disease prevention measures are to be gradually eased to help people resume normal lives, Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) told officials at an interdepartmental meeting yesterday. The number of domestic cases of COVID-19 dropped 42 percent last week, the second week after most people returned to work following the Lunar New Year holiday, he said. Su’s announcement came as several Asian nations are reopening their borders to vaccinated travelers and canceling quarantine requirements. Participants at yesterday’s meeting included officials from the Ministry of Health and Welfare, the Ministry of the Interior, the Ministry of Economic Affairs, the Ministry of Labor and the
The government is to discuss preventing long-term expatriates who have suspended their National Health Insurance (NHI) from immediately resuming coverage upon returning to Taiwan, the National Health Insurance Administration (NHIA) said on Tuesday. An administration meeting on Friday is to cover copayments for medical services under the NHI system, rules for overseas Taiwanese seeking medical treatment and an increase to the highest NHI premium band, NHIA Director-General Lee Po-chang (李伯璋) said. Lee’s statements came after Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said in a media interview that the administration would this year raise drug prices and adjust the copayment system
HIGH COST: Russia’s recognition of breakaway regions could create a precedent for Western countries to recognize Taiwan, putting Beijing in an awkward position Moscow’s recognition of two breakaway areas of Ukraine creates a potentially messy precedent for China’s claims to Taiwan, analysts said. While China might support Russia’s move to incorporate lost territory, Moscow’s recognition of independence for two breakaway areas of Ukraine could also create a precedent for Western nations to recognize Taiwan, said Chong Ja Ian (莊嘉穎), an associate professor at the National University of Singapore. “Russia’s actions and statements create an awkward situation for the PRC [People’s Republic of China],” he said. “Beijing seems to be very cautious about how it frames these issues, emphasizing instead the need for peace.” Beijing has long
TWO-WEEK DROP: A 42 percent decrease in COVID-19 cases after the holidays shows that the Lunar New Year travel period was well managed, the health minister said The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported 49 new COVID-19 infections, comprising 45 imported and four local cases, indicating better control of local outbreaks. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said that three of the local cases tested positive while in isolation, and the overall local COVID-19 situation is gradually being brought under control. The only new local case confirmed yesterday is the wife of a previous case — No. 20,028, reported on Sunday as an imported case under investigation. Chen said case that No. 20,028 tested positive after being released from quarantine on Jan. 31,