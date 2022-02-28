Tsai restates commitment to human rights

SYMBOL OF INJUSTICE: The president said that Angkang Guesthouse, where many were tortured, should be preserved as a reminder of Taiwan’s authoritarian past

Staff Writer, with CNA





The government is to remain committed to promoting human rights, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said yesterday as she visited a former detention center for political prisoners ahead of 228 Peace Memorial Day, which commemorates the victims of the White Terror era in Taiwan.

Taiwan is continuing its democratic development and rejection of authoritarianism, Tsai said during the visit to Ankang Guesthouse, a euphemistic name given to the detention center for political prisoners in New Taipei City’s Sindian District (新店).

Operated by the Bureau of Investigation from 1974 to 1987, during the Martial Law era, the “guest house” was used to interrogate and torture political prisoners.

President Tsai Ing-wen, right, and Control Yuan President Chen Chu visit the Ankang Guesthouse in New Taipei City yesterday. Photo courtesy of the Presidential Office via CNA

Accompanied by Control Yuan President Chen Chu (陳菊), who was once imprisoned at the facility, Tsai said the detention center is a symbol of injustice and should be preserved as a reminder of Taiwan’s history.

The center last month was added to the country’s list of “historic sites of injustice” by the Transitional Justice Commission.

The building is planned to become a part of the National Human Rights Museum, which holds collections of research documents and educational materials that relate to the White Terror period, she said.

This year marks the 75th anniversary of the 228 Incident, a crackdown launched by the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) regime against civilian demonstrators following an incident in Taipei on Feb. 27, 1947.

An estimated 18,000 to 28,000 people were killed during a subsequent government crackdown, which lasted into early May 1947.