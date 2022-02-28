Chernobyl radiation not reaching Taiwan, atomic council says

Staff Writer, with CNA





The Atomic Energy Council (AEC) yesterday said that radiation levels across the country remain normal, days after Ukraine said it had recorded increased radiation emissions from the defunct Chernobyl nuclear power plant after the site was captured by Russian forces.

“All 63 radiation monitoring stations in Taiwan have recorded levels within the normal range,” the council said in a statement.

The defunct power plant was captured by Russian forces on Thursday after Moscow launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine earlier that day, the Ukrainian government said.

Experts at Ukraine’s nuclear agency said the change was due to the movement of heavy military equipment lifting radioactive dust into the air.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said the radiation at the site does not pose a danger to the public.

“The readings reported by the regulator — of up to 9.46 microsieverts per hour — are low and remain within the operational range measured in the Exclusion Zone,” the IAEA said.

Ukraine’s 15 nuclear power reactors remain stable and in normal operation, the IAEA said.

The Radioactivity Environmental Monitoring group of the European Commission also said that radiation levels across the EU are also within normal range.