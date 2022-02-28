School’s Chiang Kai-shek statue teaches recycling

By Lo Chi and Kayleigh Madjar / Staff reporter, with staff writer





Students in Taipei have repurposed a campus statue of Chiang Kai-shek (蔣介石) to educate passersby and other students about environmentalism by giving the towering bronze a cape made of recyclables and a giant QR code.

The project is a collaboration between students at Taipei Municipal Jianguo High School in Zhongzheng District (中正) and Taipei Municipal Zhongshan Girls’ High School in Zhongshan District (中山), as well as RE-THINK, a group dedicated to environmental education.

Participants got together for a course titled “A Required Lesson in Trash for Islanders,” where they brainstormed ideas for raising environmental awareness among students and the public.

Students from Taipei Municipal Jianguo High School on Thursday stand on the base of a Chiang Kai-shek sculpture repurposed to educate students about environmentalism at the school’s campus in Taipei’s Zhongzheng District. Photo courtesy of RE-THINK

By looking at RE-THINK’s Red Dot Design Award-winning Guidebook of Marine Debris and playing board games, the students approached the issue from creative angles.

They also went on a beach cleanup to learn firsthand the idea that “garbage knows no borders,” the group said.

The highlight of the six-week course was a series of interviews that participants conducted with their teachers and peers about recycling habits and knowledge, which they used to analyze potential causes of poor recycling practices and then to develop solutions, RE-THINK said.

Following design steps, the students created their own trash cans and a labeling system to lower littering at Jianguo High, it said.

The students found that their system improved recycling practices at their school by 20 percent, the group added.

When considering how to further expand environmental awareness on campus, the students set their sights on the bronze of Chiang that stands at the entrance of Jianguo High.

Students from the two schools collected recycled plastic bags to create a cape for the statue with the recycling logo in the center.

They also placed a signboard around his neck with a QR code leading to a Web site about recycling that was created by the students.

The project has generated an enthusiastic response on campus and online, with a post about the statue on the school’s Instagram meme page garnering more than 7,000 likes.

Teng Shu-hua (鄧書華), who teaches civics and social sciences at Jianguo High, said that a key aspect of high school is raising awareness and a physical presence is a way to start having an impact.

RE-THINK founder Jason Huang (黃之揚) said he hopes that in-depth curriculum such as the one undertaken with the schools could help further diverse and lively environmental education by integrating core aspects of the 108 curriculum, such as ethical practice, civil awareness and teamwork.